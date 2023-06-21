Warriors Proposal Trades Jordan Poole for $26M Guard, Future Pick

Over the past few months, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Jordan Poole‘s future with the Golden State Warriors. The 23-year-old had a dreadful postseason, ahead of the first season of his four year, $120 million contract extension.

Well, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade with the Orlando Magic that would rid Golden State of the young guard, in order to get some financial relief.

Golden State Warriors Receive: G Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets’ 2025 First-Round Pick

Orland Magic Receive: G Jordan Poole

Poole’s looming payday has brought many to consider the possibility that the Warriors trade him in an effort to avoid the “second apron” of the new CBA, which severely restricts high-spending teams. A move like Bailey’s mock would be an example of a desperation effort to offload a risky contract.

Of course, Poole had done enough in years past to earn his new extension, but his 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game in the playoffs have given the organization good reason to second guess themselves. Poole’s struggles efficiency-wise were the most glaring issue, as he made just 34.1% of his attempts from the floor and 25.4% from deep.

As for the addition of Harris, who signed a $26 million extension that runs through the end of the 2023-24 season, it may be a sneaky upgrade. Not in the way that he’s doing the type of things that Poole has proven that he can with the ball, but in a less is more sort of way. The 28-year-old likely could fit seamlessly into Golden State’s fluid perimeter-centric offense. He shot 43.1% from distance last year, and his career number of 37.0% is still very respectable.

Mike Dunleavy Discusses Jordan Poole’s Future with Warriors

Ditching Poole in a financially-inspired move doesn’t seem to be the plan for new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., who addressed the media on Monday. During the press conference, Dunleavy Jr. made an effort to back both Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, in regards to their futures with the team.

“We love having those guys here. Jordan, especially with his contract extension, we plan to have him here for 4 more years at least,” Dunleavy told reporters via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “… [Kuminga] has shown really good progression and growth. Unfortunately for him, the playing time hasn’t been there. So that’s on all of us to figure out how to get him in the game more. It’s on Jonathan’s shoulders to improve and make the adjustments to his game…Both those guys are really, really good young players we’re pleased with. They have great value around the league. Obviously a lot of rumors come up at this time of year, but we’re happy with those guys.”

Mike Dunleavy on Jordan Poole: “With his contract extension, we’re planning on having him here for four more years at least.” pic.twitter.com/WhB4oJpqjC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 19, 2023

Jordan Poole Does Not Think Warriors Should Trade Him

Of course, there really isn’t any player — who isn’t looking to force their way out of town — who thinks that they should be traded. It just doesn’t happen.

Poole’s mindset about his status with Golden State is no different. He said so during an interview last month, following the Dubs’ playoff elimination.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Poole told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”