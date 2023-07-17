Warriors Proposal Sends Bundle of Young Assets in Trade for 6x All-NBA Forward

It’s been a busy summer so far for the Golden State Warriors. They’ve made a pair of offseason signings in Cory Joseph and Dario Saric. Plus, Golden State shipped out Jordan Poole in a trade for Chris Paul last month.

If the Warriors were interested in making another major move this summer, they could swing a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers for Paul George. That was the avenue that Bleacher Report’s NBA Staff suggested as part of a recent article where they suggested trades for every NBA team.

Golden State’s mock deal looked like this:

Golden State Warriors receive: F Paul George

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G Chris Paul, G Moses Moody, F Jonathan Kuminga, 2026 top-10 protected first-round pick, 2028 top-10 protected first-round pick.

Does a Clippers-Warriors Paul George Trade Make Sense?

This is a deal that is pretty favorable for the Warriors, in the case that they’re absolutely all-in on winning another title with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. George would likely serve as a much better fit in the rotation than Paul, who joins the two stars in a crowded backcourt. The six-time All-NBA forward would provide the Dubs with some extra shot creation and scoring in their starting lineup. Plus, he’s able to knock down threes at a consistent clip, making him a good fit in Golden State’s perimeter-centric offense.

Last season in L.A., George appeared in 56 games for the Clippers. He averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, while shooting 45.7% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. Those numbers were solid enough to earn him his eighth-career All-Star selection.

When taking a look at the trade from the Clippers’ perspective, it may be a bit polarizing. Los Angeles would be giving up one of their two star forwards in exchange for Paul and a package of young players/picks. The Clippers are in need of a point guard, which is where the 38-year-old former Clipper comes in. But, he’s only really valuable if they’re trying to compete and George is still on the team.

In the case that L.A. accepts this trade, they’d essentially be waving the white flag on the $91 million pairing of George and Kawhi Leonard. The new movement would be acquiring young talent to help revitalize their future assets, many of which were relinquished as part of the effort to pair the stars in 2020. Make no mistake, Kuminga, Moody, and the two picks would be a good start, but there would have to be other moves down the line — perhaps finding Leonard a new home as well.

Warriors Have a Plan for Jonathan Kuminga

Immediately after the Warriors were eliminated from championship contention in May, reports from The Athletic surfaced, indicating that Kuminga was unhappy with his role and may seek a trade this summer.

The team seems to be well aware of the situation, and is working to find a solution that involves the young forward remaining in The Bay.

A team personnel member who spoke with Spotrac’s Keith Smith explained that there’s going to be a larger role for Kuminga this season.

“We’re aware that Jonathan wants to play more,” the personnel member told Smith. “The chance will be there for him this season. We need him to be ready for a full rotation role in our frontcourt.”