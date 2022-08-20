Trae Young Sounds Off on Warriors Star Stephen Curry

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have left quite a mark on the league. They’ve won four titles in the last eight years, absolutely dominating the NBA for the majority of the last decade. It could be argued that they have been the most dominant dynasty since the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

But it hasn’t just been the Warriors as a whole who have left a mark, but the individual players as well. Draymond Green’s defense and do-it-all role has changed the way people look at non-box-score impact, Klay Thompson’s catch-and-shoot ability is unlike anything the league has ever seen, and Stephen Curry single-handedly changed the way the game of basketball is played.

The latter of those three truths has led to a generation of players all trying to mimic Curry. One of those players is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who has a very similar playstyle to the Warriors guard. During an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, Young admitted that he grew up watching Curry and said that he “set the standard.”

“Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he [Curry] won his first one by himself with KT [Thompson], and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard,” Young stated.

These Photos of Stephen Curry and Trae Young are hard pic.twitter.com/DuerNMOuVw — KimoLBJ ʰᶦᵐ (@KimoLBJ_) August 17, 2022

The Hawks point guard was also spotted training with Curry recently, and he spoke about that experience during the interview as well.

Young: ‘I’m a Student of the Game’

Goodwill asked Young about his recent training sessions with Curry and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Young said that he’s always going to take every opportunity to learn from the league’s best point guards.

“I’m a student of the game, so I’m just always trying to learn and trying to get better,” Young said. “Every summer, I really dedicate that time to getting better, and anytime I’m able to be in the gym, or I get asked the opportunity to go spend some time with some of these guys, I mean, I’m always gonna jump up and go do it, because I want to be a better basketball player. I was able to have the opportunity to go work out and get in some runs with some of these guys, and I was able to learn some things, so it was good.”

Stephen Curry x Trae Young 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2xiiPRV1UJ — Stephen Curry BR 🇧🇷 (@CurryBrazil) August 18, 2022

With the season coming up, Young is looking forward to competing with the new-look Hawks, as they just traded for Dejounte Murray this offseason.

Young: ‘That’s Kind of Scary’

In an effort to improve their title odds, Atlanta made a massive deal for Murray this summer. When asked about the pairing of him and Murray, Young said that it’s going to be scary.

“Yeah, I mean that’s kind of scary, if you think about it. I mean, I think people don’t really understand, I mean, how dynamic of a backcourt that can be, I mean, with two guys who can score. I mean, both can score 20 plus. Both can get nine plus assists a game,” Young explained. “You can’t really double one or the other, and if you do, you really pick your poison, because we have other weapons around. So it’s gonna be a fun season, and I think, I mean, having another guard, like Dejounte, who can playmake and that sort of thing, it’s gonna to be good for us.”

So, while Young is very much his own person, learning from Curry has undoubtedly helped shape him into the player he is today.