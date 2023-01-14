Key Exec Could Make Warriors Return Following Ouster From Rival: Insider

Just before the Christmas holiday, the Atlanta Hawks stole the NBA headlines for a spell when it was revealed that then-president of basketball operations — and former Golden State Warriors executive — Travis Schlenk would be transitioning into an advisory role.

As a result of that move, former baller turned exec Landry Fields assumed the role of top decision-maker in the ATL.

Flash forward to now and with The Athletic‘s Sam Amick reporting that Schlenk is “no longer part of Atlanta’s operation in any way and is free to leave for another organization,” one Warriors insider can envision the exec returning to his old digs in the Bay Area.

Tweeted Tim Kawakami: “Would be a pretty natural move for Schlenk to rejoin the Warriors’ front office at least as a consultant, if that’s what he wants.”

Could Former Warriors Exec Travis Schlenk Return to the Warriors or Is He Over the NBVA Grind?

Schlenk spent 12 years with Golden State before taking the Hawks’ GM post back in 2017. He had served as an assistant coach, a video scout and, at the time of his Dubs departure, as the team’s assistant GM.

Between that history and his years of experience (and his connections) from actually running an NBA team, he could be a natural fit for a front office that features many of the same people who were there before he left. Whether he even wants another job, as a consultant or otherwise, is hard to say, however.

“As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family,” Schlenk said in a statement when he stepped down, via ESPN.

On the other hand, his being at odds with the direction the Hawks were taking seemingly loomed large in his decision. Per Amick and others, Nick Ressler — the 27-year-old son of Hawks owner Tony Ressler — had taken on a larger role in basketball operations.

Wrote Amick:

The Dejounte Murray trade with San Antonio was the beginning of the end, as sources say it went down despite Schlenk expressing his concerns about the price being paid (three first-rounders, a first-round pick swap and Danilo Gallinari) and with Nick Ressler known to be a driving force behind the deal.

Dubs Coach Steve Kerr Sounds Off on Andre Iguodala’s Role

For a player who hadn’t appeared in an actual game since his one-minute cameo during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Andre Iguodala has seen his workload and role ramp up at a surprisingly fast rate since making his season debut on January 7 against the Orlando Magic.

After the veteran logged 18 minutes in the Dubs’ win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, head coach Steve Kerr made it clear that he doesn’t really have much choice at the moment.

“Right now, he’s our third big,” Kerr declared, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “I don’t know that that will continue to be the rotation pattern… it just seems to work well [when he pairs with either Draymond Green or Kevon Looney].”

Iguodala put up five points and four rebounds to go along with an assist, a steal and a blocked shot versus the Spurs.