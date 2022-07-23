Warriors Agree to Deal With Former Celtics Big Man to Deal

The Golden State Warriors have inked Trevion Williams to a deal after his strong Summer League showing with the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors signed Williams to an Exhibit 10 deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, which will allow him to compete for a roster spot with Golden State. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary contract that is typically not guaranteed and the Warriors could convert it to a two-way contract prior to the regular season.

Williams is coming off an impressive Summer League showing with the Celtics. The former Purdue big man notched 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while play for Boston. Williams played four years with the Boilermakers and was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year last season.

What impressed Williams’ Summer Leauge coach Ben Sullivan was his court vision ability to pass the ball.

“The first thing that stood out is his passing. Such a willing passer. Vision. He can see the whole floor,” Sullivan told Celtics.com. “With his size and touch and feel, I was just really impressed with not only his willingness to pass, but his vision and ability to see the floor.”

Warriors in Need of Big Man Depth

With a strong performance, Williams could find a home with Golden State. The Warriors have a couple of solid bigs in Kevon Looney and young gun James Wiseman. However, Williams could find some minutes in the rotation with a strong camp and if he can showcase that passing ability that was touted in Summer League.

The Warriors re-signed Looney this offseason, inking him to a three-year deal. He’s coming off his best and most consistent year as a pro, averaging 6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, filling a key role for the Warriors. He came up big in the postseason, starting 13 games. His masterpiece was a career-high 21 points to go with 12 rebounds during the Western Conference Finals.

“Loon, what more do we need to say about Loon?” coach Steve Kerr said on June 22. “He’s a championship center, modern-day defender, switch defender, which is what it takes in the playoffs. As the 30th pick in the draft seven years ago, the way he’s developed, the way he’s worked, the way he has become such a big part of our internal leadership and our fabric, he’s a huge component to our success.”

Warriors Eager to See How Wiseman Contributes

The Warriors also have Wiseman — the former No. 2 overall pick — waiting in the wings. He’s played just 39 games since being selected in 2020 but the Warriors are bullish on what he can bring to the table.

“We got the big fella back out there, James Wiseman,” Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. “I think Wiseman looks very good out there, especially with all things being considered. “Warriors star Draymond Green said on a recent episode of his podcast.

Wiseman averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in four Summer League games — far from an explosive showing but still showing some upside.

“Just seeing him out there with a smile on his face is great to see,” Warriors assistant GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said during an in-game interview. “You can see the talent, the size, the length, the speed. For him, it’s just catching up and learning the game.”

Wiseman’s name has surfaced in some trade talks but the Warriors appear ready to roll with the 21-year-old to see how he can help in their title defense.