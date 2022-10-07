NBA Stars Sound Off on Wild Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Footage

Before Wednesday’s practice, the Golden State Warriors were the very picture of what every NBA franchise aspires to be. In addition to being the reigning champs, the Dubs were providing the blueprint for flawlessly mixing and matching a veteran core with a stable of talented youngsters to a common end.

Clearly, things weren’t as harmonious as they seemed, though, as the team’s contrasting timelines collided with brutal physicality when 10-year pro Draymond Green threw a punch at 23-year-old Jordan Poole during said practice.

In its immediate aftermath, Warriors president Bob Myers seemingly downplayed the incident. He called it “unfortunate” and spoke of Green making amends, but went on to say that he didn’t envision the four-time All-Star would miss any games as a result of what transpired.

Then the tape came out, courtesy of TMZ, and it became clear that not all is well in the Bay Area. And stars from around the Association have been speaking to that effect on social media.

NBA Twitter Reacts to Video of Green-Poole Altercation

Play

New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice | TMZ Sports Shocking video shows Draymond Green violently attacking Jordan Poole, viciously punching him to the ground right in the middle of a team practice … video obtained by TMZ Sports. SUBSCRIBE — tmz.me/j0hSW37 About TMZ Sports: Some of the best stories in sports have been off the field and we’re reporting on athletes from NFL, NBA,… 2022-10-07T13:36:07Z

As soon as video footage of the Green-Poole incident hit the web, players across the Association were commenting on it via Twitter. And while Myers expressed confidence that the team would be able to work through what happened, a number of players were less certain that everything would be OK.

“All I’m saying is you ain’t responding with a PUNCH if that’s somebody you really rock with!!!” tweeted former All-Star Isaiah Thomas. “Especially after a PUSH. But I ain’t in the practice and I didn’t hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN”

Tweeted New York Knicks wing Evan Fournier: “There is no way you can get back to being teammates after a punch like that.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young posited the following theory: “Draymond is tryna get to LA. Damn!”

Former Warriors coach and HOFer George Karl offered a different assessment of the situation — one that was decidedly old-school — tweeting: “Draymond is an intense, gritty competitor and winner. We got into shit like that all the time in the ABA… He would have battled in the Red, White and Blue Ball League!”

Others Took Aim at Bystanders & Those Responsible for the Video Leak

While the hot takes were free-flowing with regard to Green and Poole, others were compelled instead to comment on what happened on the periphery of the actual altercation. That includes former Dubs champ David West, who went at those that didn’t intervene, as well as those who leaked the footage.

“Fire whoever leaked that video. Got a whole bunch of mofos who can’t be trusted. Everybody wrong,” West tweeted. “As soon as Dray start walking somebody supposed to get in front of him..looks like the video guys and support staff got more heart than some of then chumps on the sideline”

Wrote Sacramento Kings point man De’Aaron Fox: “Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking.”

Not everyone took issue with the leak, though. For his part, NBA champion JR Smith tweeted: “Internally nothing happens in the public eye shit change. Facts! Speak off experience.”