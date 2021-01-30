Two NBA Analyst Sound Off on Draymond Green’s Inconsistent Play During Games

The Golden State Warriors have had trouble at times keeping pace with points scored by other teams this 2020-21 NBA season. Going back to the 2014-15 NBA season, the Warriors have usually led the NBA in points.

Only once during the 2018-19 season and last season as their stars were hurt have the Warriors not led the league. This season, the team ranks 15th in points scored per game.

Part of this decline is due to their All-Star guard Klay Thompson being out with his torn right Achilles. The other major piece is this current group of Warriors looking for consistent scoring outside of their two-time MVP Steph Curry.

However, one Warriors star is beginning to face backlash on social media for not “showing up in the stat sheet.”

Former NBA Champion Turned Analyst Calls Out Green

Former Boston Celtic and current ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins is known for not holding his tongue and making bold statements. Following the Los Angeles Clippers loss in the NBA Playoffs last season he made sure to remind his ESPN colleagues of all the claims they made about how the Clippers would eventually become champions.

This past week, Perkins turned his eyes towards the Warriors. Following the Warriors win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and prior to their Phoenix Suns loss, Perkins took to social media to call out Green for his lack of filling the stat sheet.