Warriors Eyeing Ex-Rookie of the Year after 3-Year NBA Hiatus: Report

Tyreke Evans was a name many people around the league recognized. Drafted No 4 overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Evans went on to win the 2010 Rookie of the Year with averages of 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.3 rebounds. Over a 10-year NBA career, he boosted averages of 15.7, 4.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. Warrior fans remember well how Evans and Warriors Steph Curry were in the same draft class, and Curry just finished shy of Evans for the ROY.

His career abruptly halted when he was banned from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program in May 2019. Since then, Evans did not play professional anywhere else.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Evans has been staying ready in Miami preparing for an NBA reinstatement. Last month, the 10-year veteran got his wish as he was officially reinstated by the league after the two-year mandatory suspension.

Evans had recently worked out with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. And now, another team is interested.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the forward plans to work out with the Warriors in the coming days.

The Golden State Warriors are meeting and working out free agent Tyreke Evans in the Bay Area this week, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. The 10-year NBA vet was recently reinstated after a three-year suspension and has visited the Bucks too. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2022

Slater further reports that the Dubs had worked out Evans in Miami last week, and were excited enough to fly Evans out to San Francisco to see more. Evans sat next to GM Bob Myers and assistant GM Mike Dunleavy during the second half of March 8 game against the Clippers.

Tyreke Evans Has Not Been Able to Duplicate Rookie Season Success

Evans was only one of five rookies to ever average 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. He joins elite company in Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Luke Doncic as the only rookies to accomplish this feat.

However, Evans has not been able to average over 20 points since his first year. He came close during the 2017-18 campaign where he put up 19.4 points per game for the Memphis Grizzles.

Over the course of his NBA playing career, spacing has become more of a priority, and Evans is best suited as a playmaking wing, who is allowed to attack the basket at will. Shooters would need to surround Evans to help give him proper spacing. During his lone season with Memphis, then interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff allowed Evans to run point, and that helped Evans thrive.

Are the Warriors a Good Fit?

The Warriors interest in Evans is the same reason they were targeting Goran Dragic a couple weeks ago. They desperately need that extra playmaker that can alleviate pressure off Curry, Klay Thompson and other shooters.

Evans would likely slot as the secondary pure ball handler, after Draymond Green. His fit is not exactly the smoothest, as Evans does not shoot the ball well enough to play in lineups next to Green. However, Curry’s ability to impact the game without the ball gives Evans opportunities he likely would not have with other star players on other teams.

At the moment, the Dubs do not have any open roster spots to add Evans. If they do decide to add him, they would likely have to cut a player like Nemanja Bjelica or Juan Toscano-Anderson to make room for the 10-year veteran.