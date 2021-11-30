Warriors’ Damion Lee Welcomes Baby With Sydel Curry, Steph’s Sister

Call him the Splash Uncle.

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee welcomed his first baby with wife Sydel Curry, the younger sister of Warriors teammate Steph Curry. Sydel took to Instagram on Monday to share the good news, posting a picture of their new baby boy, who was born on November 26.

“No words are enough to describe the bliss of having my sweet son here. We are in newborn bliss and soaking in every single moment,” she wrote in the caption.

Sydell shared that their new baby has a special connection to her older brother.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Couple Welcomes Baby Boy

In the caption for her Instagram post announcing the arrival of their first child, Sydell Curry showed off the special connection that he shares with his uncle and grandfather. The baby’s name is Daxon Wardell-Xavier Lee — sharing the name Wardell with Dell and Steph Curry.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in June, getting a hand from Steph and his wife Ayesha in spreading the word. Damion Lee and Sydel Curry sprung the pregnancy on Steph and Ayesha and filmed their shocked reaction, which included Ayesha screaming in joy and Steph jumping onto furniture. The video captured some viral attention at the time.

Steph and Ayesha's reaction to @SydelCurryLee's pregnancy surprise is incredible 😭 pic.twitter.com/NYesjoEI1R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2021

The couple got more attention for their pregnancy earlier in November, when People magazine published an article about their nursery and included a series of pictures. The couple said that they carefully put together the space in preparation for their son’s arrival.

“We want this to be his place of solace, a safe space for him to rest and feel at home,” Curry-Lee told the magazine. “It’s a great space for us to get away from all the distractions of the outside world and focus on our baby,” Lee added.

Lee Takes Leave

With the baby’s due date quickly approaching last week, Lee took leave from the team and was out for Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. He could now miss a highly anticipated matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, a game featuring the league’s top two teams. The Warriors have won 14 out of their last 15 games, while the Suns may be the only hotter team in the NBA, winning 16 straight.

Curry said the game will be a good early test for the Warriors.

“It’s early in the season, we all know that,” Curry said, via the Arizona Republic. “It’s a good measuring stick against a team that’s won, what is it, 16, 15 games (in a row), whatever it is, who was in the finals last year and they have confidence in who they are. They have an identity of how to win games. So it’s going to be a good test for us and hopefully, we’re ready for it.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr added that it will be difficult scoring against the Suns. So far this season, the Warriors have been the only team to top 100 points in every game.

Only team to score 100+ points in every game this season? The Golden State Warriors.@Verizon || Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/BE2Ow5oI6T — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 29, 2021

“They’re a great two-way team,” Kerr said “They defend really well and they’re really efficient offensively. They kind of know who they are. You know what they’re going to do pattern-wise. They’re going to get into ball screens and spread the floor with 3-point shooters.”

The Warriors may need to take on the Suns without Lee, who has been one of the top scorers for Golden State’s second unit. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds this season.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors