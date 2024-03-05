Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Breaks Silence on Mysterious 4-Game Absence

Andrew Wiggins said little about the reason behind his absence over the Golden State Warriors‘ last four games. But he declared he’s ready to return to the starting lineup.

“I had to take care of what I had to take care of, be present for that and then when I think it’s an appropriate time to come back, that’s what I felt like,” Wiggins said via ESPN in his first interview since his mysterious absence. “I’m back here with the team and ready to get to it.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania earlier reported that Wiggins tended to a serious family matter without elaborating.

When asked if the personal matter had subsided, Wiggins was careful not to divulge too much details.

“Not exactly,” Wiggins said via 95.7 The Game. “But I just have to take it day by day.”

It remains to be seen if Wiggins can return to where he left off.

Wiggins, who was the subject of trade rumors amid his early-season struggles, has regained his rhythm after remaining with the Warriors past the trade deadline.

In his last 8 games since the February 8 trade deadline, Wiggins averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field and 48.5% from the 3-point line solidifying his return to the starting lineup.

Wiggins also missed two months last season as he attended to his father, who had a serious medical situation, according to Charania.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said via ESPN that he doesn’t care about the basketball aspect when it comes to Wiggins’ situation.

“Life is way more important than the game,” Kerr said. “The main thing is if any of our players have a life situation where they need to be with their family, then that’s where they’re going to be.”

What Happens to Moses Moody Now?

Wiggins and rookie Brandin Podziemski, who was cleared to return after skipping the Warriors shellacking in Boston with a knee injury, will return to the starting lineup.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Moses Moody, who started in Wiggins’ place during their 3-1 road trip, will continue to earn rotation minutes.

“Moses will continue to get time,” Kerr said via ESPN. “He’s earned it. He has really been so professional since the day he’s walked into this building … I’m excited to continue to get him some minutes.”

Moody averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals while shooting 40% from deep as a spot starter in the Warriors’ last four games.

Stephen Curry’s Status

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who was questionable with a knee injury before the Celtics loss, wound up with a season-low four points in 17 minutes. He missed 11 of 13 shots from the field Sunday and bricked all nine of his 3-point attempts, including back-to-back airballs in the first quarter.

Curry explained his decision to suit despite hurting his knee in their last game in Toronto.

“We just wanted to make sure it didn’t swell up any more than it already did,” Curry told reporters. “I woke up this morning [and] it was in a good spot when I tried to test it to see if I could not feel any pain when I was out there and that’s how it went.

“So it was a good decision to play just based on how it felt.”

Curry was not in the Warriors’ injury report. Not a single Warriors player was listed, marking the first time since November that Kerr will have the full complement of his roster.