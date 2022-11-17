Warriors’ Sharpshooter Reveals Advice He Took From Steph Curry

When it comes to shooting, Anthony Lamb is taking an opportunity to learn from the best.

The Golden State Warriors wing has been a surprise entry to the rotation this season, joining late in training camp and earning a two-way contract over incumbent Quinndary Weatherspoon. Lamb has quickly made his way up the rotation thanks to strong all-around play and a deft shooting touch from the outside, which he attributes to some advice he took from teammate Steph Curry.

Lamb Looks to Curry for Shooting Guidance

After appearing in 26 games over the course of his first two years in the NBA, Lamb has seen something of a breakout season with the Warriors. He is averaging 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. He has connected on 61.8 percent of his field goals this season including 54.4 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

After Golden State’s 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on November 14, Lamb revealed that he took some advice from Curry to heart when it comes to shooting.

“I was actually talking with someone about what Steph [Curry] sees when he shoots,” Lamb said to Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin on NBC Sports Bay Area. “I guess he said, ‘Shooting is like putting your clothes on in the morning.’ You really don’t think about it. So when you catch it, you’re open and you just got to let it go and keep building that muscle memory.”

Though players on two-way contracts don’t have the most roster stability, Lamb said the Warriors have made it an easy experience for him.

“It’s been an amazing experience. I’m very grateful to be here,” Lamb told NBC Sports Bay Area after the team’s November 11 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It’s been a grind so far. Any time you’re on a two-way, it’s like, you go up, you go down. You don’t know where you’re going to be, but these [Warriors teammates] make it really easy for you.”

Warriors Shaking up Roster Early

Lamb has given a bit of stability to a Warriors bench that saw major changes. Golden State had a major bench shake-up after winning a title last season, losing some key rotation pieces in Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Warriors came into the season looking to give bigger roles to their young core, second-year center James Wiseman and 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, but things have not gone according to plan. Both Kuminga and Moody fell out of head coach Steve Kerr’s rotation, while Wiseman was sent down to the G League for more seasoning.

Warriors guard Jordan Poole, who came back from a G League stint in 2021 to jump into a key role in Kerr’s rotation, said he has faith that Wiseman can use the demotion to his benefit.