Analyst Describes Warriors’ Potential Bradley Beal Trade Package As ‘F****** S*******’

It’s no secret that the Golden State Warriors had high hopes entering the 2019-2020 NBA offseason. Being able to bring back two-time MVP Steph Curry, All-Star Klay Thompson, and former Defensive Player of The Year Draymond Green, plus a #2 overall pick, the sky was most certainly the limit for them.

However reality struck and after a devastating injury to Thompson and a slow start to the season, two blowout losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, the Warriors have found some momentum and currently are 10-9, 9th best overall in the western conference.

However, that may not cut it as their star trio is aging and have a window of opportunity that closes at the conclusion of every season. It brings up the question, should the Warriors make a big move? One NBA analyst believes they should give up a “f****** s*******” to be able to land the current points per game leader in the NBA.

Would the Warriors Trade for Bradley Beal?

The newly acquired starting swingman, Kelly Oubre Jr., has not worked out the way the Warriors would have liked. After having a career-best season last year with Phoenix, Oubre Jr. has regressed in multiple categories and is also being mentioned in trade scenarios with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Yet, being able to trade Oubre Jr. for a top-tier All-Star is something the Warriors would have to consider. NBA analyst and podcast host Bill Simmons discussed a potential Warriors trade package for Bradley Beal on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” with The Ringer’s Jonathan Tjarks and he didn’t hold back.

“Whether Golden State would have to throw anything else in that I don’t know, I personally think that’s a f–king s–tload for Beal,” Simmons quipped via his podcast.

The trade package the duo discussed, one that Tjarks came up with, would have the Warriors trading the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft James Wiseman, Oubre Jr., and the highly-coveted Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round draft pick.

Bradley Beal Drops 47 PTS In Loss To PelicansIn a frustrating year for the Wizards, Bradley Beal continues to put up monster numbers. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: http://www.instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport #BradleyBeal #WashingtonWizards #NBA 2021-01-28T04:44:14Z

“I love Wiseman, I feel like if the Wiz could pull off Wiseman and that Minnesota pick, that might be enough for me. And my question is, if you’re Golden State, do you do that,” Simmons asked. ” Because you have Wiseman, who has a chance I think to be an All-NBA center, I really think he’s going to get there at some point in his career. And you have that Minny pick, that’s the No. 1 team I’d want in the West to have their first-round pick, I have those two assets, I might be able to extend the dynasty anyway.”

While it may be a rather sizeable offering, given the Warriors’ chance to retool for this season and the future, it would be well worth it.

Curry Becoming More Frustrated

Before the Warriors season began, Curry went on the record speaking on Golden State would be able to compete with anyone in the NBA. Looking at how up-and-down the team has been that couldn’t be further from reality.

Following the Warriors’ most recent loss to the Phoenix Suns, he discussed how the team was playing without “the right intentions.” Afterward, he elaborated on how Golden State has lost momentum in games and lessons they’ve had to learn from it.

“When that happens certain teams who can shoot the ball across the board, they hit two or three threes and they can blow a game open and we kind of lose any kind of momentum.

“That happened towards the end of the third quarter and that little three-minute window in the fourth. Learning lessons for us. We know it’s a roller-coaster and it’s been like that all year. But if we’re going to be the team we need to be, it’s just a matter of learning those lessons in real-time and trying to figure it out.”

