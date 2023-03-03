Warriors Could Force ‘Major Trade’ for Available Star This Offseason

The Golden State Warriors have been on a bit of a tear as of late. They’ve now won four straight games, after blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2. Golden State now sits in fifth place in the Western Conference, a half game above the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors certainly hope that they can carry this momentum on through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. However, if things peter out and the Dubs get bounced early in the postseason, then there could be change coming in the offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently teased that Golden State could go all-in this summer by making a “major trade.”

Golden State won’t have the cap space to sign an impact player, but it could swing a major trade if needed,” Buckely wrote. “Is there a possibly available star who might be worth sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga and his sky-high potential? Do opposing teams think they can build an offense around Jordan Poole? If they do, his trade value would be enough to anchor a blockbuster. The Dubs backed off of their two-timeline strategy a bit at the trade deadline, when they moved on from former No. 2 pick, James Wiseman. They could ditch the idea entirely this offseason, if they decide they can’t wait on the rest of their young players any longer and need to swap them out for established pros.”

Draymond Green Discusses Warriors Tactics vs. Russell Westbrook

Golden State’s win over the Clippers provided some unique visuals. Throughout the game, Dubs forward Draymond Green consistently elected to leave L.A.’s Russell Westbrook uncovered on the perimeter. The strategy was bold, but paid off. Westbrook scored just 8 points on 3-12 shooting against the Warriors.

After the big win, Green discussed his team’s strategy against the former MVP.

“The game plan worked for us tonight,” he said, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “We got Russ to miss some shots. But, I think when you have a game plan like that, even more-so, I know everyone always judges Russ’ jump shot, but what that does to you mentally is tough. I think that it was more-so than his shot. He’s been shooting the ball well. I think he’s been shooting the three at 33-34%. But mentally, that can get tough. So I thought we did a good job of sticking with the gameplan and we were able to muddy the game up for them.”

He went on to add that seeing a defense like Golden State’s likely had Russ second guessing himself.

“It might not necessarily get in his head, but it’ll make you think, for sure. Because you’re open every play,” he said. “You’re taught in basketball if you’re open then take the shot. But, if you’re open every play, you start questioning yourself.”

Draymond explains the game plan to sag off Russ and how it could've made him overthink pic.twitter.com/6WER0pKDDj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

Stephen Curry Aiming to Return to Warriors Lineup vs. Lakers

While the Warriors could look add a star over the summer, they’ll be doing so sometime soon, when Stephen Curry returns from injury. The star guard has been sidelined for about a month, after injuring his lower leg on February 4.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the 3-point king is aiming to return against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5.

“Golden State star Stephen Curry (leg) intends to make his return on Sunday on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers barring a setback, league sources tell NBA on TNT, Bleacher Report,” Haynes tweeted on Thursday.