Warriors’ Steph Curry Speaks Out on Young Teammate’s Struggles

It was a rough start to the NBA Finals for Jordan Poole, but Steph Curry is confident that his young teammate will bounce back.

Poole struggled as the Golden State Warriors blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead against the Boston Celtics, collapsing over the final six minutes as Boston went on a 17-0 run to seize a 120-108 win. Poole may have had the roughest time, making just two of his seven shots including 1-for-5 behind the three-point arc. He struggled against a strong Celtics defense, committing four turnovers and turning in a team-low minus-19 in plus-minus over his 25 minutes.

Curry opened up on Poole’s struggles after the loss, offering a prediction that he will bounce back in Sunday’s Game 2.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Curry Shares Perspective

After Thursday’s loss, Curry said it was a difficult transition to the NBA Finals for the 22-year-old as he faced the most defensive-minded team that the Warriors have seen so far in the playoffs.

“It’s tough when you’re switching series to feel out how a team is going to guard him, and just making the right reads and slowing down a little bit,” Curry said, via The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

"What a steal [Jordan Poole] was, 28th pick." Klay says the Warriors wouldn't be in the Finals without JP pic.twitter.com/evhB7bVqXK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 27, 2022

But Curry also predicted that Poole would play better as the series goes on.

“It’s his first Finals game, and there’s a lot of adrenaline, a lot of nerves and all that,” Curry said. “But he’ll settle in, and we all will play better Game 2 and, like I said, respond. So we’ve done it before, and got a lot of confidence we can do it even based on how tonight went.”

Poole’s Important Role

Poole has been a big part of the Warriors run through the Western Conference to reach the NBA Finals, averaging 17.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds through the first three rounds of the playoffs. But The Athletic’s Kawakami predicted that his role would be shrinking as Curry likely sees an increase in minutes against the Celtics.