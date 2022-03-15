Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Romantic Birthday Message From Wife Ayesha

Steph Curry got a heartfelt message from his wife on a very special day.

The Golden State Warriors star celebrated his 34th birthday on March 14, and got plenty of love from fans and fellow players on social media. That included a birthday post from his biggest fan, wife Ayesha. She took to Instagram to share pictures of her husband away from the court, giving fans a glimpse into their family life and leaving a very romantic message for her man.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Ayesha Shares Special Message

Ayesha shared some birthday love for Steph in a post that included a slideshow of the Warriors star. The pictures included Steph posing in an off-white suit and other shots showing him playing with the couple’s children, with a caption showing her appreciation for him.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! You bring our family so much joy and happiness,” she wrote. “We love you beyond measure. The year ahead is bright and I can’t wait to watch you grow and thrive even more. To my favorite person in the world, happy birthday @stephencurry30 !”

Aside from being Steph Curry’s biggest cheerleader and a fixture at Warriors games, Ayesha is also his off-the-court business partner in a number of ventures. In February, the couple saw their new unscripted series “About Last Night” debut on HBO Max. Steph Curry told Collider that the show, which features some very candid conversations, was the perfect project for the two to work on together.

“It was a great opportunity to work together on a project,” he said. “We wanted to do that for a while, and when the concept of About Last Night, which is based on an old game show called Tattletales, came about and we could put our own spin on it. It was a great way to meet other couples and spend time with couples we already knew, show the power of relationships in all different forms, and bring the fun and the humor to it, but also the vulnerability and, like you said, the scandalous nature. So, it was a perfect recipe with everything.”

Steph Curry’s Other Birthday Surprise

The Warriors guard found a way to tie another one of their joint ventures into his birthday. As ESPN reported, he surprised thousands of owners of his first NFT collection with a new NFT and a chance to meet him. Each one of the NFTs sold earlier this year recognizes one of the 2,974 three-pointers he made throughout his career, a nod to the all-time three-point record that he set earlier in the season.

Stephen Curry is surprising @2974Collection #NFT owners with a bonus Birthday Cake NFT tomorrow on his 34th birthday. ALL holders with a 3-point NFT from a Curry birthday game will also receive an all expenses paid trip to SF to a Curry meet & greet courtesy of @FTX_Official. 👀 pic.twitter.com/26tElfx6PG — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 13, 2022

Curry said he is donating all proceeds from the sale of the NFT collection to the Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation that he and Ayesha founded together. The foundation supports those in need in the Bay Area, including providing nutritious food to children and families. As ESPN reported, the sale generated more than $2.1 million for the foundation, and a separate sale of a sneaker-themed NFT series showing variations of the Curry 9 sneaker he wore in the record-breaking game brought in another $990,000 for their charity.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors