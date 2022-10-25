Ex-Warriors Guard Shares Love for James Wiseman After Rough Season

Damion Lee had a front-row seat to James Wiseman’s turbulent season last year. Now, he’s getting to watch his former Golden State Warriors teammate blossom from afar.

As Tristi Rodriguez of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Lee was locker mates with Wiseman last season and saw his young teammate struggle through setbacks to his knee rehab. Wiseman was initially expected back early in the season after suffering a torn meniscus in his rookie season, but he had to undergo a second surgical procedure in December and his return was pushed back. After months of setbacks both large and small, the Warriors decided in March to shut down Wiseman’s season.

The 21-year-old center is now back and showing flashes of strong play in his third season, while Lee has left the Warriors to join the Phoenix Suns. Lee had the chance to play his former team on Tuesday, and shared some praise for Wiseman ahead of the matchup.

Lee Helped Wiseman Through Rough Season

Lee noted that Wiseman’s career was unlucky from the start. After being taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Wiseman missed training camp after testing positive for COVID-19. He later struggled with an ankle injury before tearing a meniscus in his knee, cutting his rookie season short after appearing in just 39 games.

Damion Lee already is hyped for James Wiseman this season 👏 https://t.co/QFKE3YmL18 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2022

“He was dealt a bad hand,” Lee said. “Basically, every two weeks in his rookie year up until his injury it was something. It was COVID, it was his ankle, it was return to play, it was a hand, it was something. So just him actually being fully healthy and being able to play without looking over his shoulder will be amazing for his confidence.”

Lee said he helped share his experience with his young teammate, especially when it came to dealing with injuries.

“He was my locker mate, he was right next to me so whenever he was down or wanted to talk about anything, he always went to my ear because I understand going through a major surgery myself,” Lee said. “But [I’m] just happy for him. He’ll be great for them, whatever his role is coming off the bench [or] starting. And then obviously the years down the line seeing his development.”

Big Opportunity for Wiseman

Wiseman comes into his third season with the opportunity to be a significant contributor. Though veteran Kevon Looney is the starting center after a resurgent performance through the team’s playoff run, Wiseman is a key reserve and averaging 11 points in 17.7 minutes per game so far. The team has also started playing to Wiseman’s strengths on offense, working in more pick-and-roll plays with Wiseman and Steph Curry.

"Ahh, the age-old more pick-and-roll question." 😂 Steph talks about running the two-man game with James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/JtQCfeHYEf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2022

Lee said he’s happy to see his former locker mate playing well after dealing with so much adversity through his first two seasons.

“James is overall talent. He literally has everything in his bag,” Lee said. “I’m just happy for him because he’s back. Knowing the injuries, knowing what it took to come back from injuries, having so much pressure, really it’s outside pressure, but just excited for him that he’s back, that he’s fully healthy.”