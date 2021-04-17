The Golden State Warriors are hitting their stride at the right time, and one insider believes it could put the team on track for yet another playoff showdown with LeBron James.

The Warriors have won four straight games to climb back to .500, with their 28-28 record putting them in ninth place in the Western Conference. At the same time, the injury-riddled Lakers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and tumbled down to fifth place. If the trends continue, one insider believes the two could meet in the newly installed play-in tournament in what would be the fifth playoff matchup between a LeBron-led team and the Warriors.

Warriors Rise, Lakers Fall

As Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports noted, a difficult upcoming stretch for the Lakers could send the team tumbling down the playoff bracket even more, especially as both James and Anthony Davis remain sidelined with injuries. He noted that the team faces a “brutal stretch” that includes two against the Utah Jazz, another two against the Dallas Mavericks, and games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Boston Celtics.

“The Lakers have been staying afloat, going 6-7 since James’ injury in late March, largely thanks to their stellar defense. But that is a brutal stretch to negotiate even for full-strength teams, let alone one that’s missing perhaps the world’s best basketball player. Even if Davis returns for some of those games, he’ll likely be on a minutes restriction, at least to start, as he works his way back into shape.”