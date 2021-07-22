Warriors Draft Trade Talks ‘Highly Active’ Surrounding No. 7 Pick: Report

In one week, Dub Nation will at last know the fate of their two lottery picks and even more dramatically, if they decide to make a blockbuster trade on the day of the 2021 NBA draft.

The pre-draft saga has lasted longer than usual this year and is later in the summer than what is typical, due to the Warriors failure to clinch a postseason spot and because of the 2020-2021 NBA calendar year being dramatically shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now though, as Golden State and the rest of the 29 teams in the Association prepare for the final weekend of discussions and negotiations before next Thursday’s festivities, things are ramping up.

On Thursday morning, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Dubs are currently “highly active in trade talks” surrounding their first scheduled selection in the draft at No. 7 overall. There have been countless rumors, proposals and scenarios thrown out into the wind for over a month now, but as of now things seem to be gradually progressing towards a move.

Will Next Season Be the Last Chance for Steph, Draymond and Klay?

With the luxury of owning the No. 14 pick in the draft as well, the Warriors will enter next Thursday night with more flexibility regarding a trade than most teams.

“Speculation can run rampant without any names attached to trade rumors. There should be some big stars available, though. Imagine Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Pascal Siakam or another star teamming up with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson wrote Thursday. “The Warriors’ window of opportunity is shrinking right now. Curry just led the NBA in scoring, but he’s 33 years old. Thompson has missed two straight seasons to leg injuries and is 31. Green still can be a defensive anchor, however, he’s coming off his worst offensive season in years and is 31.”

The downside to possibly shipping off one or both of the first-rounders is that you’re selling the future for a non-guaranteed NBA title. Yes, on paper, a superstar joining Curry, Thompson and Green would put Golden State on the road to another championship, but even with players under 30, there are unexpected injuries, disappointing play and circumstances that are sometimes uncontrollable.

If the Dubs Keep Their Picks, Who Might They Choose?

Though the likelihood that team ownership elects to trade one or both of their lottery selections appears to be growing, that doesn’t mean the Dubs haven’t been doing their research on prospects who could fit in the system. For example, just earlier this week, the organization worked out and interview former UConn guard James Bouknight.

Bouknight, along with Davion Mitchell out of Baylor, have been two of the most popular names that have been mentioned in rumors and on mock drafts for the Dubs at No. 7. LSU’s Cameron Thomas and Tennessee’s Keon Johnson are two players that have been floated out there for the Warriors at No. 14 on numerous occasions.

The 2021 NBA draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. on July 29.

