Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green is going to pay for his angry gesture toward Memphis Grizzlies fans in Game 2.

Green has been part of a contentious series through two games, earning an ejection in Game 1 before getting into a spat with fans in the second game as he was headed off to the locker room. The injured Green responded to jeers from fans by flipping them off, and now has earned a fine that he seemed to welcome following the game.

The league announced on Thursday that Green was fined $25,000 for his gesture toward fans in the first quarter of Tuesday’s 106-101 loss to the Grizzlies. Green had suffered a cut under his right eye and was going to the locker room for stitches. As fans were booing Green, he raised both arms and displayed both middle fingers.

After the game, Green said he felt justified in flipping them off.

“You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off,” Green said, via ESPN. “I’ll take the fine. I’ll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. … If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I’m assuming the cheers were because they know I’ll be fined. Great — I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine.”

Series Growing Heated

The Warriors-Grizzlies series has grown heated through two games, starting with Green’s ejection in Game 1 after being assessed a flagrant 2 foul for pulling down Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke as he was going up for a layup. After the game, Green said that he didn’t deserve to be ejected and was assessed on his reputation rather than the play itself.

“Very interesting one,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “One thing about that foul is I actually tried to hold him up. Well, I wasn’t told anything cause I left the court, but guys were told I was ejected for throwing him down, which is very interesting because even once he hit the ground I still was holding his jersey.”

Memphis guard Dillon Brooks was also ejected early in Game 2 for a hard foul on the Warriors’ Gary Payton II, which sent him crashing to the floor and fractured his elbow. Brooks also earned a one-game suspension for the play, which Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called “dirty.”

“I don’t know if it was intentional, but it was dirty,” Kerr said after the game, via ESPN. “There is a code. This code that players follow where you never put a guy’s season [or] career in jeopardy by taking somebody out in midair and clubbing him across the head, ultimately fracturing Gary’s elbow … He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code.”

Green is now in danger of a suspension as well. If a player receives more than three flagrant foul points, they earn an automatic one-game suspension. Green’s flagrant 2 earned him two points, so another flagrant 2 or two flagrant 1 fouls would leave Green with a suspension.

