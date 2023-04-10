Warriors’ Draymond Green Pulls Receipts on Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert After Punch

Sunday marked the NBA’s regular season finale, with all 30 teams taking the floor one last time before the post season. Both the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business in their respective games.

However, the outcome of the game in Minnesota was not the talking point afterwards. All the buzz was surrounding Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who threw a punch at his teammate Kyle Anderson on the sidelines.

Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had to be separated after a heated altercation during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/HVuPNdjrxs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023

After seeing the incident, Warriors star Draymond Green loaded up Twitter and fired a shot at Gobert.

Green tweeted “Insecurity is always loud…”

Insecurity is always loud… — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 9, 2023

On the surface, the post may seem like nothing. However, with context it gets a whole new meaning. Last fall, when video surfaced of Green punching Dubs teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, Gobert typed out the same tweet, and hit send.

Insecurity is always loud. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 7, 2022

Green’s tweet got 35,000 more likes than Gobert’s did, meaning that he, as the kids say, “ratioed” the Timberwolves big man.

Source Blames Punch for Jordan Poole’s Struggles With Warriors

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney spoke with an anonymous Western Conference coach last month, who pinpointed Greens’ altercation with Poole as a cause for the 23-year-old’s inconsistent play.

“He has not been the guy they needed after he got the contract this summer,” he said of Poole. “He will give you 30 one night then go 5-for-20 the next. It is tough. The thing with Draymond in the offseason, obviously that hurt the chemistry of the team. But it looks like it put some pressure on Poole, too, that he has not responded to. He is a little better attacking the basket and being a playmaker, he has improved. But he just has not been right as a scorer and shooter and it is like he feels he needs to show he belongs on the same level as Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson)—he shoots and shoots and shoots, probably too much.”

After a strong showing in last season’s playoffs, Poole struggled to consistently put the ball in the basket all season. He shot just 43% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc in 82 appearances for Golden State.

Steve Kerr Commends Warriors’ Jordan Poole for Full Season

Poole’s head coach Steve Kerr sent some praise his way, after Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Kerr commended the young star for appearing in every single one of the Warriors’ games this year.

“It’s been a rough year in a lot of ways, and they should feel really proud for making it through and fighting through a lot of adversity to get here,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I also singled out Loon and JP for playing all 82. It’s so difficult to play 82 games in an NBA season with all the bumps and bruises and the various forms of adversity that hit you individually. So, for Jordan and Loon to be there for us every night was just hugely valuable.”

In the finale against Portland, Poole finished the year strong for the Warriors. He poured in21 points, to go along with four rebounds, and two assists, while shooting 7-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from behind the three-point line.