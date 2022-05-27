Warriors Get Encouraging Injury Update on Defensive Stopper: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals, and could have a major boost in the form of an early return for their defensive stopper.
Guard Gary Payton II has been out for more than three weeks after suffering a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the conference semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies, but could be able to rejoin his Warriors teammates when the Finals start on June 2 in San Francisco. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater shared the optimistic update, noting that Payton is close to the conclusion of his rehab timeframe and could be on track to play in Game 1.
The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Payton’s Absence Coming to an End
The report noted that Payton was initially given a three-to-five-week rehab timeframe when he suffered the injury on May 3. That could leave just days remaining until he’s ready to rejoin the team, and there are already signs that his return is coming soon. Slater had already shared a video on Twitter showing Payton’s increasingly vigorous workouts, though at the time he was still limited to shooting with his non-injured right arm.
The Athletic’s report noted that the Warriors were giving players two days of rest after closing out the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and will start team scrimmages in the week before the NBA Finals start.
As Slater wrote, Payton’s return could bring a major boost for the Warriors.
“Payton has emerged as one of the best perimeter stoppers in the NBA this season,” he wrote. “Andrew Wiggins did an admirable job on Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals, but he’ll need help against a Boston team (presumably) with more supplementary weapons than Dallas. Payton can take defensive shifts guarding Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.”
Payton emerged as a key member of the rotation during the regular season, drawing some of the most difficult defensive assignments and adding a spark on offense. He averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game during the regular season and 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in the playoffs. Payton also appeared in 71 games this season, a career-best season after he spent most of the last six years bouncing between the G League and NBA teams.
Warriors Still Face Other Injuries
Even with Payton’s expected return, the Warriors may not be back to full health for some time. Key reserve Otto Porter Jr. missed Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with a foot injury and veteran Andre Iguodala remains out with a neck injury.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers shared some optimism on Iguodala’s return, saying on a May 24 appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” that both he and Payton were moving in the right direction.
“The good news is the fact that they’re out there working, means that they’re trying to get back,” he said. “I can’t say which one’s closer or not. Gary’s doing a lot of stuff with his right hand, obviously that’s the one that’s not hurt. He’s doing his cardio and Andre’s out there shooting. But that’s not full-speed basketball.”
READ NEXT: Draymond Green Says Warriors Rookie Can Become ‘Perennial All-Star’
Get $194 per h from Google!… Indeed this can be best since I basically got my underlying finance check of $24412 and this was simply of one week…I am aslo purchased Range Rover Velar right after this payment…qaz22 it is really best job I have even had and you will not for give yourself if you not check it…..
Copy This Site>>>>> 𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝟏𝟐.𝐠𝐚