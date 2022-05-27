Warriors Get Encouraging Injury Update on Defensive Stopper: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are headed back to the NBA Finals, and could have a major boost in the form of an early return for their defensive stopper.

Guard Gary Payton II has been out for more than three weeks after suffering a fractured elbow in Game 2 of the conference semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies, but could be able to rejoin his Warriors teammates when the Finals start on June 2 in San Francisco. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater shared the optimistic update, noting that Payton is close to the conclusion of his rehab timeframe and could be on track to play in Game 1.

Payton’s Absence Coming to an End

The report noted that Payton was initially given a three-to-five-week rehab timeframe when he suffered the injury on May 3. That could leave just days remaining until he’s ready to rejoin the team, and there are already signs that his return is coming soon. Slater had already shared a video on Twitter showing Payton’s increasingly vigorous workouts, though at the time he was still limited to shooting with his non-injured right arm.

Gary Payton II beginning to increase his activity level. Still limited to right-armed shooting, but workouts are amping up. Finals return seems like a possibility. pic.twitter.com/ItkwAMhdrl — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 24, 2022

The Athletic’s report noted that the Warriors were giving players two days of rest after closing out the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday and will start team scrimmages in the week before the NBA Finals start.

As Slater wrote, Payton’s return could bring a major boost for the Warriors.