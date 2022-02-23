Warriors Expected to Offer Surging Guard Multi-Year $80M Deal

Coming into this season, the Warriors knew they needed another guard to help alleviate the pressure off Stephen Curry. Last season, Curry was a one man show, and the team ended up outside looking into the playoffs after losing the play-in game against Memphis.

Compounded with Klay Thompson still rehabbing a torn Achilles and the team holding the highest payroll in the league, the Warriors looked within their team to find the needed offense.

Enter Jordan Poole.

The third-year player for the Warriors has been a revelation for the team. As a starter in 31 minutes, he averages 18.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 35% shooting from three in 35 games.

His ascent has been fascinating to watch. Just ask Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, when Poole crossed him over and had Clarkson on the floor smiling as he looked up to see Poole drain a trey.

“This is his third year,” Kerr told Mark Haynes of ClutchPoints. “He’s feeling more and more confident each year and part of it is that you get to know your teammates really well. This is the third year of Steph and Jordan. I’m sure Jordan wouldn’t have felt comfortable saying anything a couple of years ago. I think that’s a sign that there is a comfort level with their relationship.”

The opportunity to get minutes directly with Curry to start the season definitely helped Poole excel and take the next step forward in his career. As Kerr says, the level of comfortability was evident with how smooth Poole looked in getting his points early on.

This will undoubtedly force the Warriors hand as Poole’s restricted free agency gets closer in 2023. Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Dubs are prepared to offer the Michigan product an extension this offseason. Spotrac salary cap guru Keith Smith estimates the contract to be worth roughly around four years for around $80 million.

In essence, Poole managed to seize the opportunity presented to him—when Thompson had to miss so many games. Another sharpshooter was needed to pair with Curry, and Poole has surely delivered.

Jordan Poole’s Pending Contract May Squeeze Andrew Wiggins Off the Team

As much as Poole deserves that sort of money, it puts the Warriors in a bind. As mentioned earlier, the Warriors have the highest payroll in the NBA (league history too) at $175 million, about $71.6 million over the cap limit.

If the Dubs decide to keep their core players, they could be looking at paying over $400 million in the luxury tax. That is about $3.75 for each dollar spent over the cap, and an additional $0.50 for every $5 million over $20 million.

Somethings gotta give right?

As Letourneau of the SF Chronicle points out the Dubs may be forced to trade Andrew Wiggins before his deal ends next year, or simply let him walk after his contract ends. Obviously, this isn’t great news for Dub fans, especially after Wiggins made his first All-Star game, but that’s the cost when so many players on a team are playing at such a high level.

Next Phrase of Game in Contributing as a Sixth Man

The constant rest days on back-to-backs for Thompson has made Poole’s inconsistency flash at unfortunate moments.

In a reserve role in 18 games, Poole’s averages drop to 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 30% from three in 24.5 minutes. This just shows Poole still has a lot to develop as a player. It is great to see him excel when he starts, but with the abundance of talent on the Warriors squad, Poole is going to have to learn to come off the bench and provide that instant offensive spark, something Lou Williams or Clarkson has mastered in their careers.

Sure, Poole is only 23 years old and he still has plenty of time to figure out how he can grow his game when he is not starting in games. But if he wants to remain with this star studded contending team, he is going to have to figure out how to contribute off the bench sooner rather than later, or risk the Warriors having to trade him in the near future.