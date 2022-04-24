Warriors’ Draymond Green Blasts NBA After Ugly Incident With Fan

After the latest ugly incident with a fan interrupting an NBA game, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green wants to see the league cracking down more.

Green spoke out on Saturday shortly after a fan ran onto the court during a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. Though the fan was quickly tackled by security and did not get close to any players, Green said something dangerous could happen and the NBA should take steps to prevent that from happening.

Fan Interrupts Game

Saturday’s incident took place with 10:44 left in the third quarter, when a fan sitting just behind the Timberwolves bench jumped over the front row of seats and briefly onto the court. A Target Center security guard seated near the protester snagged her almost immediately, tackling the woman to the ground as other members of the security team dragged her off the floor. The play was taking place in front of the Timberwolves bench at the time of the protest, and a referee blew a whistle to stop the play and players left the court.

After the protest, Green took to Twitter to implore the NBA to come down hard on fans who interfere with the game, saying it could create a dangerous situation for players if they try to defend themselves.

“They have to start prosecuting these people. Only a matter of time before someone hit them. Then the athlete gets sued,” he tweeted.

Security Guard’s reaction time was incredible pic.twitter.com/42L1lZ7a9p — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2022

As USA Today reported, this is now the third protest at a Timberwolves game, all of them from the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere. As Damichael Cole of USA Today noted, the woman who ran onto the court at the April 23 game was wearing a mock referee uniform with a message on the back.

“The fake ref uniform had 5.3 displayed on the back,” he tweeted. “I’m sure that’s in reference to the 5.3 million chickens killed that protestors from the group have talked about.”

Green Has Called Out Fans Before

This is not the first time that Green has called on the NBA to draw a stronger line when it comes to protecting players from fans who step over the line. After fans were allowed back in NBA arenas as COVID-19 restrictions eased, there were a series of ugly incidents with fans targeting players for abuse, sometimes throwing garbage and debris at them.

Green joined Shaquille O’Neal on “The Big Podcast” at the time, saying the NBA was being too strict against players while giving fans leeway to lob abuse at them.

“The NBA has taken it so far left to where a guy says ‘f— you,’ and you say ‘f— you’ back, you’ll get fined,” Green said. “It’s like, where is the protection for the players?

A fan was removed after storming the court in Timberwolves-Grizzlies again pic.twitter.com/Yyek7TDeDp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2022

“Now when you see all these instances where there’s actual spit, or there’s a water bottle thrown this close to Kyrie [Irving]’s face, where there’s popcorn poured on [Russell Westbrook], then it’s like, ‘oh man, maybe we do need to protect the players.’ No, you should have been protecting the players.”

