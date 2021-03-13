Warriors Draymond Green & Steve Kerr Have Strong Response towards LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been a large topic of discussion ever since his father Lavar Ball first spoke on the preconceived greatness his sons displayed. Some of that turned true as at one point all three Ball brothers were within the NBA and on a team, even if briefly.

Some of that discussion was even brought up on the NBA’s 2020 draft night as the Golden State Warriors had the number 2 pick in the draft and could have selected Ball. As we all know, the Warriors instead chose former Memphis Tigers big man James Wiseman and so far, even in the poorer stretches, they are confident and standby their decision.

Yet, Ball has seemed to not just take off but has impressed many around the NBA. Just before this season’s All-Star break, as a reserve guard for the Charlotte Hornets, he posted shooting numbers of 43.1% from the field, 34.6% from behind the 3-point line and was shooting 80.6% from the line.

On ESPN, the Warriors’ most outspoken player, Draymond Green, commented on what he thought of Ball prior to him entering the NBA and how he’s made him do a 180.

Ball Changed Green’s Perception of Him

Recently on the flagship show for ESPN, the Warriors’ former Defensive Player of the Year spoke openly about how wrong he actually was about Ball and how much of a problem he is.

“I must be completely honest. My mom and I talk basketball all the time. I hadn’t had a chance to see LaMelo play much,” Green on ESPN’s First Take. “Obviously, he was in Australia. He was in high school, and I’m not really one to follow a ton of high school kids unless I personally know or they’re going to Michigan State. So, I didn’t really see LaMelo play a lot, and my mom would call me early in the year like ‘LaMelo’s good.’ And I’m like ‘Ah mom, he’s putting up stats, but a lot of people put up stats. I’m not sure I believe the stats’ and I hadn’t really watched him play. And as I’ve watched him play, my goodness, I texted my mom not long ago, I said ‘Mom, you were right .LaMelo’s a problem. He’s a problem, mom.’”

“I love his game. He’s super fast which I had no clue he’s fast and downhill like that. He’s extremely smart, and he don’t even know how to play the NBA game yet. He’s just out there playing. He’s like a little kid in a candy store just out there having fun, but he’s very smart. He can pass the ball with the best of them already, and he’s 6’7″. He has incredible size. I think Charlotte, MJ got this one right. I think that kid is going to be a stud.”

Kerr Believes Ball Will ‘Be A Great Player’

Green wasn’t the only one who had comments on the youngest Ball brother. Golden State’s coach, Steve Kerr spoke about how he has been impressed by the rookie and that he may be better than advertised.

“I think that was the one thing that you could for sure identify in the pre-draft process was that he was a great passer and had tremendous feel for the game and that’s what made him such an exciting prospect,” Steve Kerr stated via USA Today prior to the Hornets facing the Warriors. “I think his shooting has proven to be much better than a lot of people anticipated. He’s at 35 percent on 3s. He’s shooting them very confidently. He just looks much more solid fundamentally than when he did when he was in Australia last year.

“And then I think the big thing is just the energy that he brings to the game, you can tell people like playing with him and he’s fearless out there,” Kerr continued. “He loves to play. He really is, not solely responsible, but a huge part of them building this identity that they’ve built already. He’s going to be a great player if he’s not already.”

