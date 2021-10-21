Warriors HOFer Drops Bold Steph Curry Prediction for Game vs. Clippers

The Golden State Warriors will play at the Chase Center on Thursday night for the first time since last season ended prematurely at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies in the inaugural Play-In Tournament. With both the NBA and Warriors franchise celebrating their 75th season, the evening, which will feature a battle against the Los Angeles Clippers, should be a memorable one.

If a pre-game prediction from one former Dubs great comes to fruition it could be an especially epic night for Stephen Curry.

Chris Mullin said on last Warriors Live that Steph will drop a "50 burger" tonight — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) October 21, 2021

“Chris Mullin said on last Warriors Live that Steph will drop a ’50 burger’ tonight,” Grant Liffmann tweeted.

For those not caught up on the freshest sports lingo, a “50 burger” means 50 points, which is quite a rare achievement.

Since 2019, Chris Mullin has been a pregame and postgame studio analyst for Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area, while also helping with coverage on the team’s radio affiliate, KNBR. The now-58-year-old was selected seventh overall by Golden State in the 1985 NBA draft, and across 16 professional seasons – 13 of which were spent in the Bay Area – Mullin was named an All-Star five times and made four All-NBA teams.

The former St. John’s legend also won four Olympic gold medals during his days with the iconic U.S. men’s national basketball teams.

Curry Tries to Put Behind ‘Trash’ Triple-Double

Despite posting a 21-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, and helping lead the Warriors to a season-opening upset win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Curry was critical of his performance afterwards.

"I played like trash… but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shot and stuck with it defensively… that's a good omen for us." Steph Curry kept it real with @ALaForce after the @warriors opening night victory. #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/lCygmmz9Ym — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 20, 2021

Perhaps the guy with the second-most three-point field goal makes of all-time didn’t have his best shooting night – a rough 5-for-21 from the field, including 2-for-8 on threes – but saying that he “played like trash” may be an exaggeration. As the NBA on TNT graphic indicated, Tuesday was Steph’s first triple-double in over five years – and just the eighth of his career – and it came at a time when the Dubs are already undermanned.

Though guys like mainstays like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, plus the enigmatic Andrew Wiggins and preseason breakout Jordan Poole were there in the starting five with Steph, rookie Jonathan Kuminga, second-year big man James Wiseman, and of course, Klay Thompson, were all in street clothes due to various injuries.

Newcomer Nemanja Bjelica had a big Warriors debut with 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, but, despite the shooting troubles, Steph’s triple-double was what most were talking about.

No. 30’s History of 50-Point Games

To go from 21 points one night to 50 or more the next, would be quite a 48-hour turnaround, even for a guy like Curry. With the resumé that the 33-year-old has though, and with the extra adrenaline of a home-opener, Mullin’s prediction isn’t too far out there.

Over 763 career regular season games, Curry has put together nine 50-point efforts, which places him 11th all-time. And just because Steph is now an “ancient” 33 years old, doesn’t mean he isn’t capable of this kind of performance again.

In last year’s record-breaking campaign, No. 30 put up a trio of “50 burgers”. He went off for a career-high 62 points on January 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers, erupted for 57 points on February 6th against the Dallas Mavericks and on April 12th against the Denver Nuggets, smack dab in the middle of his scorching 11-game run of scoring at least 30 points, Curry scored a casual 53 points.

Mullin’s prediction for the season-opener may be bold, but it certainly isn’t impossible.

