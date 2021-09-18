Warriors Teammate Explains How Curry Brought Joy Back to Basketball

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Steph Brings Back Joy
Curry changed that, Iguodala said.
“But when Steph Curry came through, he started laughing, he started shimmying and he’s shooting half-court,” Iguodala said. “Now you’re seeing this trickle-down effect, you see Trae Young, you see Dame Lillard, you see Luka Doncic. These dudes are shooting step-backs from half-court and everybody goes crazy. Kind of like, you can have joy now, you can laugh and you can play.”
Iguodala added that the joy Curry’s brought back to the game appears to be long-lasting, and he believes the Splash Brother should get as much credit for that as the changes he brought to offenses around the league.
“That’s like a real generational effect that comes from one dude and it’s something special,” he said. “Like I said, you got to give people their flowers while they’re here. He revolutionized the game.”
Curry’s Game Earns Praise
Still at the peak of his career, Curry’s brilliance on the court has earned plenty of praise as well. Last season, as Curry was turning in an MVP-caliber season that included 32 points per game on 42% three-point shooting, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that he was reminded of his most famous former teammate.
“He’s reminding me of MJ in that you just get so used to the brilliance and the excellence, it sort of blends in with everything else,” Kerr told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “It just becomes routine. It’s insane to say that because what you’re watching is otherworldly, and yet you sort of begin to expect it. That’s probably the purest sign of greatness.”
Some of Jordan’s rivals feel the same way about Curry. Former New York Knicks center Patrick Ewing said that while Jordan brought the game above the rim, Curry took it out beyond the arc.
“Steph, like Michael, changed the game,” Ewing told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Chris Mullin. “You got guys shooting those deep shots and doing the things that he did. Michael changed it by all the dunking he was doing.”
