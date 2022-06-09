Warriors Veteran in Danger of Missing Critical Game 4 Against Celtics

The Golden State Warriors could be missing a key veteran when they take the court in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Wing Andre Iguodala has been listed as questionable for Friday’s game in Boston with soreness in his knee. The 17-year veteran has been dealing with a number of injuries over the course of the season and the team’s run through the playoffs, but recently had been able to return to the court for the start of the NBA Finals.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Iguodala’s Status Up in the Air

Iguodala was limited to just 31 games this season while recovering from injuries, which lingered throughout the playoffs. He missed all of the Western Conference Finals before returning for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, though was back on the sidelines again for Game 2.

Iguodala had been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s Game 3 but was ultimately able to play, though he logged just two minutes on the court. As CBS Sports noted, he is expected to be available for Friday’s game despite the questionable designation.

“The veteran is still dealing with some soreness in his right knee, but the expectation is that he’ll be available for Game 4,” the report noted. “Iguodala did not play in Game 2 but he saw two minutes of action late in Game 3 after Draymond Green fouled out.”

The Warriors are dealing with other injuries, including star Steph Curry who hurt his left foot while tangling with Boston Celtics big man Al Horford for a loose ball in Game 3. Though there was some concern immediately after the game when Curry was seen walking gingerly, it now appears that he’ll be good to go on Friday and was listed as probable.

As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater noted, Curry believes the injury isn’t too serious.

“Steph Curry has now sprained his left foot twice. He couldn’t run on it the first time and immediately exited the game. Last night, he played a handful of possessions on it. It’s part of why he knows it is less serious.

Steph Curry has now sprained his left foot twice. He couldn't run on it the first time and immediately exited the game. Last night, he played a handful of possessions on it. It's part of why he knows it is less serious. Here are his soundbites/clips pic.twitter.com/sbj1fUp0JJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 9, 2022

The Warriors are looking for a win on Friday to take back home-court advantage in the NBA Finals and avoid falling into a three-games-to-one hole.

Iguodala Making a Difference on the Bench

Though this season has likely been a disappointment for Iguodala as he struggled through a string of injuries, he has found a new role as a mentor to teammates. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Iguodala during the Western Conference Finals, noting that while he was never able to take the court, Iguodala spent time with teammates sharing what he learned from guarding some of the Dallas Mavericks players.

“He’s like an assistant coach, only one who the players can rely on for real-time advice,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s actually guarded all these guys that we’re going to face. As an approach, we can draw something on the board and say, ‘This is going to be our scheme.’ Andre can go directly to our guys and say, ‘When I guarded [Luka] Doncic, when I guarded [Jalen] Brunson, this is the tendency.’ This is what can help you.’ ”

Andre emphatically coaching up Wiggs 👀 pic.twitter.com/DZ6BDhFjDW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Iguodala was again seen playing the role of assistant coach during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, pulling in wing Andrew Wiggins to offer some advice and encouragement.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Says Warriors Rookie Can Become ‘Perennial All-Star’