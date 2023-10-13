Warriors Young Stud Questionable vs Lakers, Draymond Green Makes Progress

Golden State Warriors young stud Jonathan Kuminga is questionable to play against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night due to a thumb injury, according to multiple reports.

Kuminga sustained the injury on his left thumb after he jammed it on the backboard during the Warriors’ practice on October 9, according to The Mercury News.

Kuminga is coming off a sensational effort against the Lakers in their first preseason game. The 21-year-old forward led the Warriors in scoring (24 points) and rebounding (8 rebounds) in a 125-108 victory last October 7.

“That was good to see,” Kerr said of Kuminga’s performance after Wednesday’s practice. “He looked comfortable with his shot. He did a lot of good things in that game.”

Kerr revealed that a consistent all-around effort like that would be Kuminga’s ticket to increased playing time in his third season.

“So, [Kuminga] just got to continue to work and continue to make the right decisions and play with energy, sprint the floor and crash the glass,” Kerr said. “All that stuff and as he gets better and better with that, he’ll play more and more.”

Meanwhile, Draymond Green remains out with a sprained ankle. However, Kerr said the veteran forward has made progress, having been able to work on his conditioning.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic spotted Green having a long individual workout after the Warriors’ shootaround in Los Angeles.

“It appeared to be full speed,” Slater posted on X (formerly Twitter) while noting that Green worked with Kerr’s coaching staff, including Kenny Atkinson, Jacob Rubin and Klay’s brother, Mychel Thompson.

Kerr also revealed that Cory Joseph has joined their practice while his status remains questionable. Rodney McGruder remains in concussion protocol, but Kerr noted the veteran wing has been doing better.

Jonathan Kuminga on Warriors Culture of Accountability

The Warriors have made extra effort to fast-track Kuminga’s development, especially in polishing his rebounding skills.

“That’s something I’ve been really working on,” Kuminga revealed after the game. “If I don’t do it in practice, they’re gonna stop practice. So it’s been a consistent thing every single day. I’m not great at it yet, but I’m working on it.”

Following Jordan Poole‘s trade, Kuminga is expected to play a bigger role this season. Poole, who was part of the outgoing package for Chris Paul, was the team’s leading scorer off the bench last season.

With Paul’s leadership, Kuminga is considered a breakout candidate this season.

Steve Kerr Doesn’t Care about NBA GM’s Prediction

The Warriors received zero vote of confidence from the other 29 NBA general managers in their bid to win their fifth championship since 2015.

“I don’t care, it makes no difference,” Kerr told reporters after Tuesday’s practice, eliciting laughter in the room. “It never did anything for me when people picked us. It doesn’t do anything for me when they don’t.

“It’s just interesting stuff for fans to read. Nothing helpful or harmful to us. It’s definitely not any bulletin board material. We’re not posting that on the locker-room wall, ‘No GMs picked us to win the title. How does that make you feel, fellas?’ I don’t think anybody cares.”