Warriors Big Man James Wiseman Gets Honest About Turbulent Rookie Year

The Golden State Warriors made some big investments into James Wiseman over the last year, spending a No. 2 overall pick to land him in the 2020 NBA Draft and then devoting plenty of minutes to his development, sometimes at the expense of the team’s late-season playoff push.

Now, Wiseman and the team are reflecting on the up-and-down season to assess whether the investments were worth it. The team remains committed to Wiseman, even as some insiders suggest that trading him could bring more immediate benefits.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Wiseman Grades His Season

Wiseman’s rookie year was filled with adversity, starting with the positive COVID-19 test that cut short his preseason, stealing critical time to adjust to the NBA and develop closer ties to his teammates. He had flashes of strong play throughout the season but at times struggled to fit into the team’s high-energy motion offense.

There were rumors around the trade deadline that the Warriors could deal the rookie center for a player who would have a more immediate impact and could be a key part of a title-contending team with the expected return of Klay Thompson next year. Golden State ultimately decided to hold onto Wiseman, and head coach Steve Kerr said he would remain in the starting lineup for the final stretch of the season — until it was cut short by injury.

"At the end of the day he’s a talent, he’s a guy that if he works, he’s going to be a very good player." Despite James Wiseman's rollercoaster rookie year, Leandro Barbosa and the Warriors remain confident the young center can be greathttps://t.co/IOQsF3SXMf pic.twitter.com/pq98L7IVsL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2021

Speaking to reporters this week, Wiseman reflected on his turbulent season and gave himself a middle-of-the-road grade.

“I’d say probably a B-plus, I guess,” he told NBC Sports Bay Area. “Probably a B-plus, just because due to injuries and stuff. We get injured. That’s part of the game.

“But I’d say I did pretty good. I had a lot of ups and downs, but most of them were positive and I actually learned a lot this year.”

Warriors Continue to Invest in Wiseman

The team’s commitment to Wiseman appears to be getting stronger after the first season. Not only did the young center earn a strong endorsement from Kerr, he also gained some additional help in developing into a dominant big man. The team hired coach Serbian Dejan Milojević as an assistant coach, which Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area saw as an “indication the Warriors plan to keep James Wiseman for at least the next few years.”

As Poole noted, Milojević is seen as someone who can help mold Wiseman into a dominant big man and reach his full potential. The Serbian coach has a strong resume, including helping develop one of the NBA’s top centers — his “prize pupil” Nikola Jokić.

“No one has been more influential to the development of Jokić, who as a teenager began studying under the guidance of Milojević,” Poole wrote. “By the time Jokić was in his third NBA season, at age 22, it was apparent that he possessed exceptional skills. Now, at 26, those skills are polished and are as comprehensive as any center in NBA history.”

James Wiseman marvels at "monster" Klay's competitiveness and knows the game is going to be "really fun" for him when No. 11 is back on the floorhttps://t.co/hp4sMszKIR pic.twitter.com/ff8Fd27Nwg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2021

For his part, Wiseman appears eager to improve and excited at the prospect of playing with Thompson when he returns next season.

READ NEXT: Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Long-Term Future With the Warriors