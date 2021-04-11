Warriors’ James Wiseman Suffers Potential Season Ending Injury

Just as the Golden State Warriors looked like they were putting together a triumphant effort to make a solid run in the upcoming NBA playoffs they now have been hit with another untimely and devastating injury. Their rookie center, and #2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, James Wiseman has torn his meniscus per The Athletic’s NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

How The Meniscus Injury Occurred

The injury occurred to Wiseman during their Warriors’ latest game against the Houston Rockets. Early in the second quarter, Wiseman on a transition dunk attempt went into the air before being fouled by Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr.

It was then that Wiseman, after crashing to the floor, grabbed his knee in pain before slowly rising.

James Wiseman has left the floor after taking this hard fall pic.twitter.com/Xfcj51dbI2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 11, 2021

Following this Wiseman was ruled as out for the remainder of the contest. In some cases, an injury of this magnitude could mean a player may sit for a great deal of the season and return to play.

Not long after Charania posted his initial news-breaking tweet, he followed with another update that could solidify the situation even more.

Warriors rookie James Wiseman is feared to be out for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Au3tWBXvmI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

With a player like Wiseman, who is by and large looked at as the future of the Warriors’ franchise, it may be a wise decision to sit him for the remainder of the year and let him heal. He could, depending on the severity of the recovery process, be back to aide the Warriors in the playoffs if they are able to make it.

MRI delivers James Wiseman and the Warriors a brutal blow to what's been a turbulent rookie season. Each time he's beginning to develop a rhythm, another setback. https://t.co/ChBedyMwGC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2021

However, there is a sense of serenity in allowing him to heal and be ready to begin the 2021-22 NBA season just as the Warriors are doing the same with their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson who has missed all of this season due to his right Achilles tear.

Warriors 2020-21 Season Plagued By Injuries

Coming into this season the Warriors were thought to be one of the teams who could contend for the NBA championship. While missing their former Finals MVPs in Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, they still had their original big 3 in two-time MVP Steph Curry, Thompson, and their star forward and former Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green.

Adding their #2 selection in the draft to this lineup would usually bring about much success. Similar to that of which they have had in years prior.

Yet on the day of the draft, Thompson tore his Achillies. To begin the season, both Wiseman and Green missed training camp and the shortened pre-season due to testing positive for coronavirus. Green subsequently missed the first couple of games before returning to the lineup and giving the team a jolt of much-needed energy.

At that point, former Warriors center Marquese Chriss broke his right leg just after Christmas during their road trip. Eventually, more injuries piled on as Wiseman hurt his wrist, Green suffered a knee injury, Curry hurt his tailbone, forward Eric Paschall strained his hip, forward Kevon Looney sprained his ankle, and swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. sprained his wrists twice.

Anthony Slater, Warriors’ beat writer for The Athlethic, responded to the news compiling just some of the injuries that hurt the Warriors this season.

Dunk attempt injuries have cursed the Warriors lately. Klay Thompson's torn ACL in the 2019 Finals. Two Kelly Oubre wrist sprains. Both of James Wiseman's rookie injuries. Wrist and now meniscus. Five crashing falls. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 11, 2021

This would be an unceremonious and unfortunate end to Wiseman’s rookie year campaign. Throughout this season he’s had some very good stretches and others where he’s been played off the floor. While it may not be the way the Warriors hoped this season would go, there is a lot in store for the rookie’s future as he will look to build on his averages of 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds this year.

