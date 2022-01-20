Warriors Could Pursue Forward Called Trade Deadline’s ‘Grand Prize’: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are largely expected to stay put at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, but one insider believes the team could keep an eye on a forward who has been called the “grand prize” of this year’s trade season.

While much attention has been paid to the drama surrounding Ben Simmons and whether he can find a way out of Philadelphia, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted that Detriot Pistons forward Jerami Grant is actually seen by league insiders as the best player with the highest likelihood to be traded before the February 10 deadline. With the Warriors looking to contend for a title, one insider believes they could keep a close eye on Grant’s selling price to see if he might fall in a more attractive price range.

Warriors Could Feel Out Pistons

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley largely agrees with the consensus on Golden State, writing that the front office is content with the team assembled and not likely to make any significant moves at the trade deadline. But he also contends that the Warriors may want to look into potential insurance policies in case they were to lose one of their core players for an extended stretch. The Warriors may have already gotten a scare with Draymond Green’s back injury, which is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks.

“If Golden State has any concerns about that trio—or worries with the supporting cast—it should cast a wide net in its search for potential upgrades,” Buckley wrote. “Even if the Warriors don’t plan on splurging, they should at least know the market for stars in case the right player becomes available at the right price.” The Jerami Grant sweepstakes may prove to be the most competitive market for any player this NBA trade season. Latest details on possible landing spots in Washington, Minnesota, Los Angeles and many more at @BR_NBA: https://t.co/TRO556pLjd — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 18, 2022 Buckley specifically mentioned Grant, who is seen as a good fit for nearly all contending teams.