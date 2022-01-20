Warriors Could Pursue Forward Called Trade Deadline’s ‘Grand Prize’: Insider

The Golden State Warriors are largely expected to stay put at the upcoming NBA trade deadline, but one insider believes the team could keep an eye on a forward who has been called the “grand prize” of this year’s trade season.
While much attention has been paid to the drama surrounding Ben Simmons and whether he can find a way out of Philadelphia, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer noted that Detriot Pistons forward Jerami Grant is actually seen by league insiders as the best player with the highest likelihood to be traded before the February 10 deadline. With the Warriors looking to contend for a title, one insider believes they could keep a close eye on Grant’s selling price to see if he might fall in a more attractive price range.
Warriors Could Feel Out Pistons
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley largely agrees with the consensus on Golden State, writing that the front office is content with the team assembled and not likely to make any significant moves at the trade deadline. But he also contends that the Warriors may want to look into potential insurance policies in case they were to lose one of their core players for an extended stretch. The Warriors may have already gotten a scare with Draymond Green’s back injury, which is expected to keep him out for at least two weeks.
“If Golden State has any concerns about that trio—or worries with the supporting cast—it should cast a wide net in its search for potential upgrades,” Buckley wrote. “Even if the Warriors don’t plan on splurging, they should at least know the market for stars in case the right player becomes available at the right price.”
Buckley specifically mentioned Grant, who is seen as a good fit for nearly all contending teams.
“He fits everywhere,” one team strategist told Bleacher Report’s Fischer.
Grant has been limited by injury this season, playing in only 24 games. He has averaged 20.1 points and 4.8 rebounds in 33.2 minutes.
Warriors May Not Pay the Price
It could be difficult for the Warriors to contend for Grant or any other established player at the trade deadline given their commitment to two of the most attractive assets. The team has made it clear that rookie Jonathan Kuminga and second-year big man James Wiseman are part of the long-term plans and highly unlikely to be traded, which leaves few attractive assets for trade partners.
While Wiseman is still working his way back from a knee injury that cut short his rookie season, Kuminga has already moved into a significant role in the rotation. He has slid into the starting lineup in Green’s absence, showing off a strong scoring touch while drawing many of the most difficult defensive assignments.
Kuminga has earned praise from teammates and coaches, including the recently returned Klay Thompson, who made it clear that Kuminga has a bright future with Golden State.
“How many 19-year-olds can play above the rim like him? Go out there and get 12 and 10, a double-double in an NBA game? I mean, I’m so excited for JK’s future,” Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He has an incredibly high ceiling and one day down the line this will be his team, or he’ll be a huge part of the team.
“I see him being one of the better players in the league one day.”
