Jordan Poole ended up on the naughty list for Christmas.

The Golden State Warriors guard had a monster game in the NBA’s Christmas Day showcase, scoring 32 points as the Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies to improve to 16-18. But Poole’s night ended on a down note as he became the first player in the last eight years to be ejected from a game on Christmas.

After the game, the Warriors guard sounded off on the play that sent him to the showers early.

Poole’s Early Exit

Poole had already been called for one technical foul in the December 25 win when he was whistled again with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter after saying something toward the referee. As Ali Thanwalla of NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Poole had been looking for a foul after driving hard to the basket on the previous possession but did not get a call.

After Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a 3-pointer to cut the Warriors’ lead to 106-89, Poole spoke toward the referee and was given his second technical foul of the game, leading to an ejection.

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr admonished Poole for getting a second technical foul, putting some of the blame on his relative inexperience.