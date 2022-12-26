“He knows that he can’t get a second one,” Kerr told reporters, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s still a young player. Jordan was fantastic tonight. We needed his offensive firepower. The way he started the game, he set a great tone. So the great thing with Jordan is, I think he still has a level or two to go to get to the point where he’s really reaching his ceiling. And that involves just playing with poise, whether it’s avoiding the referees or just taking care of the ball at certain times. But he’s doing a great job of competing and helping us stay afloat offensively at times, at key times in the game.”

Poole’s Big Game

The ejection didn’t end up costing the Warriors too much. The Grizzlies were only able to close the margin by three points the rest of the way, with Klay Thompson scoring seven of his 24 points in the final nine minutes and the Warriors getting some big fourth-quarter contributions from reserves Anthony Lamb and Moses Moody.

Even with his early exit, Poole ended as the team’s leading scorer with 32 points. As NBC Sports Bay Area noted, Poole has been stepping up his scoring since Steph Curry went out with a shoulder injury on December 14. Poole has scored at least 26 points in four of the five games since Curry went out, including a career-high 43 points against the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps speculated that Curry’s absence could be a net positive for Poole, who struggled with shooting earlier in the year but now has the chance to increase his offensive volume and get back into a groove.

“The one potential long-term positive of Stephen Curry’s injury absence was Jordan Poole getting a chance to get into a rhythm and get his confidence back,” Bontemps tweeted. “If nothing else, it appears that has happened.”