Warriors Rumors: Jordan Poole Not Speaking to Draymond as Tensions Rise

Poole Still Angry Over Incident

Speaking on the “Locked on Warriors” podcast this week, host Cyrus Saatsaz reported that Poole is still angry over the incident and that his relationship with Green could be seriously damaged in the aftermath.

“I’ve had sources tell me that behind the scenes, Jordan Poole has not forgiven Draymond,” Saatsaz reported. “They haven’t spoken. He’s not happy — I don’t know how you could be — It’s a horrible look: The image of it is awful, and it’s borderline emasculating.”

Though it remains unclear exactly what sparked the confrontation, the video released by TMZ last week clearly showed Green as the instigator. The veteran big man approached Poole aggressively, and after the younger player shoved Green, he responded by punching Poole in the face.

Draymond’s punch on Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/lsvlCUwZcC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 7, 2022

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said there was “no clarity” on just long Green will take leave from the team, but ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that he is expected to be back Golden State by the time they kick off the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

[Draymond Green] is with his family right now. This is not expected to be a long absence from the team. In terms of clarity, there's no reason to believe he's going to miss any time in the regular season." 🗣️ @ramonashelburnepic.twitter.com/bbyaA7cogB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 10, 2022

Green Wants to Mend Fences

When he spoke to reporters on October 8, Green expressed regret for the situation and for what Poole had to endure as a result.

“There is a huge embarrassment that comes with that, not only for myself with the own committing the action, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with, the team has to deal with, the organization has to deal with, and his family,” Green said, via SI.com.

The Warriors big man added that there would be a lot of work needed to build up trust after the incident.

“That is the task at hand, to rebuild trust in our locker room and pull everything back together in order to repeat and defend a championship. Although that is the least of my worries right now, that has to stay at the forefront,” Green said.

The situation could be even more complicated given the team’s impending deadline regarding Poole’s future. He is eligible for a rookie extension through October 17 and would become a restricted free agent in the next offseason if the team can’t work out a deal. The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami suggested that the punch could hasten Golden State’s plans to give Poole an extension rather than risk the situation worsening.

Green is also eligible for an extension, but said at the team’s media day in September that he wasn’t expecting to get one.

Draymond Green on a possible contract extension for himself before the season: "I don't think it will happen." He has a player option after this season and can enter free agency in the summer. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 25, 2022

Green could also choose to make an early exit for free agency, as he has a player option for 2023-24.