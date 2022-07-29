Warriors’ Breakout Star Should Test Free Agency Next Year: Analyst

Jordan Poole could have a big decision coming up, and one analyst believes the Golden State Warriors star should consider leaving for a new team if he has the chance.

The Warriors have until October 17 to decide whether to offer Poole a rookie-scale extension following his breakout season. Poole saw a nearly unprecedented rise starting midway through the 2020-21 season, going from a player hovering around the edges of the NBA roster to a fixture of the starting lineup. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game last season, playing a key role in the team’s title run.

But the Warriors must now decide whether to extend an offer or allow Poole to become a restricted free agent next season. According to analyst Colin Cowherd, it could be in Poole’s best interests to consider other teams.

Poole Advised to Look at all Options

Cowherd addressed Poole’s situation on an episode of “The Herd,” pointing out that the Warriors guard will likely not have the opportunity to lead a team on his own when he’s playing alongside — and sometimes behind — Steph Curry. He advised Poole to consider whether he might have a better future with another team.

“I’d explore the market if I was Jordan Poole,” Cowherd said on “The Herd.” “Steph is not going anywhere. He’s taking minutes from you. … You go to an Orlando Magic, you got to a Houston Rockets, you can make real money. I don’t think you’ll be as good, but you’ll get more shots. You’ll get more looks.”

Does Draymond Green deserve a max extension? "His value to the Warriors is indisputable. Every night club needs a bouncer. Every finesse team needs a tough guy." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/t5eX8QQvDR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 28, 2022

The decision would not be entirely up to Poole, who would be a restricted rather than unrestricted free agent. The Warriors would retain the right to match any offer from another team, and could do so with Poole. Owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that he wants the Warriors to compete for titles with its veteran core while still developing a group of promising young players. Among this younger group — which also includes Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman — Poole is the only one with a proven track record.

Warriors Prioritizing Poole Extension

The Warriors may already be working on plans to keep the 23-year-old guard locked down for the near future. Warriors general manager Bob Myers told Yahoo Sports that they intend to keep Poole and are not concerned about the cost.

“I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning. And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning,” Myers said, via Yahoo.

As soon as next offseason, one or two of the beloved championship core could be gone. How will the Warriors prioritize extensions for Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole?@anthonyVslater & @ThompsonScribe have the latest: https://t.co/hU9q9J4J7U pic.twitter.com/CEu8T2f8jj — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 28, 2022

While the Warriors would have the option of waiting to see if Poole can match his breakout season — when they might be able to sign him for a lower number if he takes a step back — one Western Conference general manager told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that the expectation is the Warriors will pay up.

“They do not pinch pennies there,” the executive said. “It would be hard to imagine them forcing Poole to go out and get an offer, there are not a lot of teams that operate like that, not unless there is a genuine disagreement on value. They’ll be able to find a number that makes everyone happy there.”

