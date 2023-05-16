Warriors’ Jordan Poole Claps Back at Trade Rumors

The scapegoat for the Golden State Warriors‘ playoff failure has been none other than Jordan Poole. Since the team’s elimination at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, there have been plenty of questions asked regarding his future with the team.

Poole seemed pretty confident that he’d back in the Bay next season, when prompted by The Ringer’s Logan Murdock. He refute the notion that he’d be traded and went on to highlight some of his bright spots throughout the season.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t be [back],” Poole told Murdock. “It wasn’t a bad year. I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn’t a bad season. Yes, I’m in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I’m a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don’t know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don’t think anybody is thinking like that.”

Poole’s disastrous playoff run has lead to fans wanting to see him dealt away this offseason. He averaged just 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. His efficiency was the real issues, as he made just 34.1% of his attempts from the floor and 25.4% from deep.

Jordan Poole Opens Up About Draymond Green Incident at Warriors Practice

Another interesting aspect of Murdock’s chat with Poole was the discussion of the punch.

Prior to the season, video leaked of Warriors star Draymond Green landing a punch right to Poole’s face, during a practice.

The 23-year-old didn’t have much to say, other than calling his relationship with Green “business.”

“I don’t have no answer for you other than that we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games,” Poole said. “It’s just business, honestly. And that’s really all it was, it is, it has been. It’s just been business. It’s been basketball.”

Warriors’ Jordan Poole Discusses Playoff Struggles

Poole fielded questions regarding his rough postseason showing, when speaking to the media during his exit interview. He cited an inconsistent role with the team as part of the reason he didn’t play at the same level as he did last season.

“Probably just a little bit of a role change,” Poole said. “Last year, I could come in, score, be aggressive with the team that we had around being more of a facilitator. Trying to get guys off the ball. Get them easy shots. Throughout the course of the playoffs, we had two really good defensive teams that we played. Just trying to find ways to facilitate, get inside.”

Poole concluded by revealing that he hopes to grow from the experience and be better next year.

“It’s not always about scoring,” said Poole. “It’s about finding ways to try to help her team be successful. I think every playoffs will be different. Everything won’t be the same. And like I said, you learn from that, grow from that, and apply it to your skill set.”