Warriors Rumors: Team Makes Major Decision on Coaching Vacancy

The Golden State Warriors planning to look from within when filling some openings on the coaching staff.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau reported that the team has decided to promote assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to the role of lead assistant after the departure of Mike Brown. Assistant Jama Mahlalela will also get a promotion, taking on a front-of-bench role. The moves are expected to help add some continuity to a team that has undergone some roster changes, Letourneau added.

Internal Moves

As Letourneau reported, the Warriors always had designs to promote from within after the Sacramento Kings nabbed Brown as their next head coach. Atkinson looked to be leaving as well after coming to terms with the Charlotte Hornets to become their next coach, but he backed out and rejoined the Warriors, leading many to see him as the top candidate to take Brown’s spot.

Atkinson has also expressed a commitment to the Warriors. In an interview with Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett on June 8, just before he came to terms with the Hornets and then changing his mind to return to the Bay Area, Atkinson spoke of his love for the job.

“It’s a great experience being considered (for head coaching jobs), but, man, I’m in such a great place — not only from basketball, but from a living in California, the Bay Area, the whole thing. Kids love the school, wife loves it,” he said.

Mahlalela is serving as the head coach of Golden State’s Las Vegas summer league team and is seen as an up-and-coming young coach, Letourneau added. Mahlalela has already played an important role, with Kerr comparing his role to a chief of staff. He joined the bench as part of a larger shake-up last offseason as the Warriors tried a shake-up after missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

“Jama has just been a wonderful addition,” Kerr said at the time, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “With his work ethic, charisma and energy, he just sort of ties everybody together every day.”

Staff Continuity

As Letourneau noted, the internal promotions could help give continuity to a Warriors team that has undergone some significant roster changes. The team lost a number of key members of the rotation, with defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II signing with the Portland Trail Blazers and do-it-all big man Otto Porter Jr. signing with the Toronto Raptors. Big men Nemanja Bjelica and Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Damion Lee have left in free agency as well.

Kerr’s staff has also undergone some changes. Former player Leandro Barbosa, who served as a mentor for the players, left to join Brown’s staff.

There could also be a chance to replace Barbosa from within. A Western Conference executive told Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney that Kerr could find a similar role for longtime veteran Andre Iguodala. The 19-year veteran already served as something of a mentor for the team’s younger players, and Kerr sometimes let him handle coaching duties, running huddles and giving instruction to teammates during games.

“Those two get along very well, they understand each other. I think Steve would be OK with Andre doing the Udonis Haslem thing where he is playing but not playing, just a coach in uniform,” the executive said.

