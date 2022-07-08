Warriors Rumors: Team Makes Major Decision on Coaching Vacancy

The Golden State Warriors planning to look from within when filling some openings on the coaching staff.
The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau reported that the team has decided to promote assistant coach Kenny Atkinson to the role of lead assistant after the departure of Mike Brown. Assistant Jama Mahlalela will also get a promotion, taking on a front-of-bench role. The moves are expected to help add some continuity to a team that has undergone some roster changes, Letourneau added.
The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!
Comment Here
Subscribe
Please login to comment
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
More Heavy on Warriors News
Loading more stories