Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Definitive Answer on Buyout Market Plans

The Golden State Warriors sat out the recently passed NBA trade deadline, and appear to be taking a similar approach to the buyout market.

The Warriors held steady at the trade deadline, refraining from making any moves, big or small. Golden State’s owner and front office had given strong signals that they were content with the roster makeup this season and didn’t have any plans to trade away promising young players like Jonathan Kuminga or James Wiseman. Head coach Steve Kerr has now made it clear that they’ll be approaching the buyout market with the same mindset.

Warriors Not Planning Any Moves

Though there had been some speculation that the Warriors could look to the buyout market to bolster a depleted frontcourt, Kerr said this week that there likely won’t be any moves. Kerr cautioned that adding another body won’t get to the heart of the issues that the Warriors have been facing, mainly the defensive lapses the team has suffered.

“That player is not out there, for sure,” Kerr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And our issues go way beyond just not having enough size. When we’re getting beat at the point of attack over and over again, that has nothing to do with our center position.

“Right now, the way we’re playing, it’s back cuts, it’s transition, it’s point-of-attack stuff. All those things expose the lack of size at the rim.”

Draymond Green (lower back) has made progress and is expected to make a return 'at some point' after the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/me0fSZ4cGT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2022

While some reports had speculated that Golden State could may have interest in available big men like Tristan Thompson, there were no reports that the Warriors were actively targeting any of these players.

Frontcourt Help is on the Way

There could be some help for the Warriors frontcourt coming soon. Big man Draymond Green, arguably the lynchpin of Golden State’s defense, has missed most of the last 20 games after suffering a back injury but has progressed into more work as his rehab continues. The team announced that he would return at some point after the All-Star break.

Second-year center James Wiseman, who has yet to suit up this season after undergoing knee surgery last year, is also growing closer to his return. There is high anticipation for Wiseman, with teammate Andrew Wiggins telling NBC Sports Bay Area’s Grant Liffmann that the 20-year-old is ready to dominate when he gets back.

“Obviously he’s had his ups and downs already in his career with the injury and stuff, but he’s still so young and if you look at him now, he’s a tank, man,” Wiggins said in an appearance on the Dubs Talk podcast. “He’s a tank, he’s been working hard, so I feel like when he comes back he’s going to dominate. He has his head on straight, he comes into the facility, to the games with a good attitude, ready to work, ready to get better. The main thing about him is he listens, he wants to get better, he wants to learn. I think the sky is the limit for him also.”

Andrew Wiggins says James Wiseman has become a "tank" and looks ready to dominate upon his return https://t.co/0JFO7rVcjZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

Like Green, there is no exact timetable for Wiseman’s return, but team officials have expressed optimism that he would be back before the playoffs.

