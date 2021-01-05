Warriors’ Klay Thompson Shares Why He’s Envious of Rookie James Wiseman

This 2020-21 NBA season the Golden State Warriors are on the hunt to reclaim their throne as NBA champions once again. Unfortunately, the Warriors have to make this journey without All-Star Klay Thompson. The guard is out for his second consecutive season, this time due to an Achilles injury.

However, Klay’s injury has not stopped him from hyping up his teammates on social media. After Monday’s win, Thompson posted a hilarious message to first-rounder, James Wiseman, on Instagram after his dominant performance against the Sacramento Kings.

Thompson Is Envious of the Rookie

The Warriors’ rookie James Wiseman played for only 17 minutes Monday night against the Kings and in this little span, he still managed to make a few highlight reels. Wiseman was catching passes from his teammates and dominantly throwing them down, which caught much of the league’s attention. The first-rounder was even able to impress teammate Klay Thompson as he went to Instagram expressing how envious he was of the rookie.

Klay wrote, “Ok rook!! @bigticket_j13 in the league catching bodies at 19 I wish I could relate! #beast,” per his Instagram story.

Klay wishes he could throw down like Wiseman 🤣 [via @KlayThompson] pic.twitter.com/72STiGOxVO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 5, 2021

Thompson, who is out for the entirety of this season, is arguably one of the greatest shooters currently in the league, along with teammate Stephen Curry who dropped 62 points against the Trail Blazers on Sunday. However, in comparison to Wiseman, he isn’t much of a ‘slam dunk’ player. On the other hand, you can say Wiseman has a knack for playing above the rim. The rookie seems to be putting opponents on posters in almost every game

Wiseman finished Monday night’s game with 10 points while shooting five-of-nine.

Can the Warriors Still Be Contenders With the Addition of Wiseman

Attempting to fill the shoes of Klay Thompson has been difficult for the Warriors during the start of this season. During the first few games of the season, the team was being blown out offensively. As a result, the team has been trying out several options but nothing seems to live up to Thompson’s potential.

Both Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. have been scoring options behind Curry of course, but the two cannot get in sync with the rest of the team offensively. With the return of star forward Draymond Green, after missing the first few games of the season due to a foot injury, has also helped the Warriors become more open to making more shots.

With the last two wins that the Warriors have acquired, it seems like the team has the potential to dramatically improve as the season goes on. But as of now, the team is surely relying on Curry to carry them to wins.

According to Thompson, Wiseman has proven to help Curry out offensively as well. The Warriors’ second overall pick has had an impressive debut and is looking like a solid pick up for the team.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Sounds Off on Steph Curry Critics