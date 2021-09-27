Warriors’ Klay Thompson Injury News Revealed by GM, Coach

Monday was NBA Media Day for many of the teams across the Association, including the Golden State Warriors. Before a slew of players took to the microphones to answer questions from journalists, Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr addressed an array of topics.

Among the subjects discussed Monday morning by Myers and Kerr was the continued rehab and projected timeframe for Klay Thompson’s return to action.

Here’s what Myers said during his time at the podium regarding the star shooting guard.

Bob Myers said Klay Thompson can do a lot in camp, "just not contact, no 5-on-5." Said there will be a point — "maybe January" — where Klay will know he's ready. But it'll be a patient ramp up and a whole lot of scrimmaging, even high-intensity G-League practices before. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2021

Thompson last saw the court for a meaningful contest during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, when he suffered a torn ACL. The 31-year-old then tore his right achilles tendon leading into the 2019-2020 campaign.

Thompson’s Return Has ‘Got to Be a Home Game’

While no date has been confirmed for Thompson’s return to the court, Myers and Kerr have apparently been in deep discussion over when it will occur.

Klay Thompson's first game back will be at home. Steve Kerr: "Bob's already told me it's got to be a home game. Klay will not be (returning) on the road." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2021

'We will not be starting Klay on the road.'

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, making clear that Klay Thompson's return, whenever it comes, will be at a home game. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 27, 2021

Aside from Myers, Kerr and countless Dubs fans, third-year Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson is another guy who can’t wait to finally take the floor with Thompson.

'When he does get back, it's gonna be a scary sight for a lot of people.'

-Juan Toscano-Anderson awaiting Klay's return — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 27, 2021

While Stephen Curry‘s “Splash Brother” is surely itching to get back and help the team win some games, that doesn’t mean he hasn’t found time to have a fun-filled summer too.

Thompson Arrives to NBA Media Day in Style

On top of Thompson’s various escapades on his boat over the summer, No. 11 has shown his continued dedication to dressing like the hilarious basketball player Jackie Moon, from the 2008 film “Semi-Pro”. Thompson showed up to Media Day in full Jackie Moon attire on Monday.

Jackie Moon (aka Klay) has arrived at media day 😂 pic.twitter.com/mHjG0xrGzh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 27, 2021

In the absence of Thompson to start the season there are numerous candidates to fill in as the starting two-guard. Those already with a guaranteed spot on the 15-man roster who could get the starting nod on opening night include Jordan Poole, Damion Lee and Andre Iguodala, while Andrew Wiggins, well, he’s in a unique situation.

Gary Payton II could be an option as well, as could guards Avery Bradley or Langston Galloway, who the Dubs are also bringing in for training camp.

