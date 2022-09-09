Warriors May Have Found ‘Hidden Gem’ in Undrafted Rookie: Insider

The Golden State Warriors will be holding an open competition for their final roster spots, and one insider believes they could have a dark horse candidate — undrafted rookie Lester Quinones.

The former University of Memphis star signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in July, giving him a ticket to training camp and what San Francisco Chronicle writer C.J. Holmes believes will be the chance to prove his reputation as one of the best pure shooters in this year’s draft class.

Warriors Rookie Fighting for Roster Spot

In a training camp preview, Holmes called Quinones a potential “hidden gem” and noted that he had a strong showing at the Chase Center’s California Classic this summer. Quinones averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in three games. Quinones was a deep threat at Memphis, shooting 39.4% from 3-point range over his last two seasons.

Welcome to #DubNation The team has signed guard Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/EIDniZmzkw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 5, 2022

Holmes noted that Quinones has all the attributes to prove successful in the NBA.

“Though Quinones’ summer stats don’t leap off the page, his effort, physical tools and overall skill set impressed,” he wrote. “At 6-foot-5, 208-pounds with a 6-10 wingspan, he measures as a modern NBA 3-and-D wing, with a shooting stroke that the Warriors covet. He knocked down some tough shots. His on-court awareness was impressive. And he displayed a level of defensive prowess — good anticipation, quick lateral movements, a willingness to pick up players full court — that should help him earn meaningful minutes in the NBA eventually if he can sustain it.”

Holmes noted that the Warriors have a loaded backcourt, which means Quinones will likely have the chance to spend most of his time with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors while splitting some time with the big club.

Quinones has some existing connections to the Warriors roster. He was college roommates with former Memphis star James Wiseman. and the two have remained close since leaving the Tigers for the NBA. Quinones spoke out about Wiseman’s work to overcome a knee injury that cut short his rookie season and kept him out of his entire second season.

“I don’t think anyone can put themselves in his shoes and handle things the way he’s handled them,” Quinones said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Warriors Will Have Crowded Training Camp

There looks to be a lot of competition for the Warriors’ open roster spots, which could either be one spot or two depending on whether Andre Iguodala decides to retire or come back for another season. The team has been holding workouts with veteran free agents throughout the summer, with Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reporting that this week the team looked at Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried.

“It’s expected the Warriors will fill their open training camp roster spot out of the free agents who came to work out in the Bay Area,” the pair reported.

The team used a similar approach last season, bringing in several players to training camp to compete for their final roster spot. The job ultimately went to journeyman guard Gary Payton II, who turned in the best season of his career as he became a key part of the team’s rotation through the regular season and playoffs.