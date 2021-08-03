Warriors Lose Veteran Target in Potentially Bad Omen for Free Agency

The start to free agency may have felt a bit like Groundhog Day for the Golden State Warriors.

For the second straight year, the team has emphasized the need to bring in some veteran players who could bring leadership and fill key roles while not breaking the bank for the franchise deep in the luxury tax. But for the second year, the Warriors have lost out on the same veteran who had reportedly expressed concern last year about the team’s lack of firepower with half of the Splash Brothers missing.

Warriors Lose Out to Pacific Division Rival

Ahead of the start of free agency on Monday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that the Warriors were interested in Nic Batum and planned to contact his representation early in free agency. But Batum, who is in Tokyo competing for France in the Olympics, may have made a decision before the Warriors got a chance to woo him. He reportedly agreed to a two-year deal that brings him back to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Free agent Nicolas Batum has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

As Slater pointed out, the Warriors pursued Batum last season, but he expressed concern about Klay Thompson’s season-ending injury and opted instead to join the Clippers.

“[Batum] told them he’d have probably come, on the minimum, had Klay Thompson not been injured, ending the Warriors’ title chances,” Slater wrote. “He instead chose the Clippers, and wisely. Batum had a resurgent season and helped them reach the conference finals.”

Batum averaged 8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season, showing a strong touch from outside by hitting 40.4 percent on three-pointers.

Nic Batum is returning to the Clippers on a two-year deal, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/ydLIgOU7lL — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) August 3, 2021

Bad Sign for Warriors

Batum’s decision could have wider implications for the Warriors. In talking about the team’s free agency plans for this summer, general manager Bob Myers appeared to reference Batum’s decision last year, saying he hoped that the team would not suffer the same fate with veteran targets this time around.

“We need to add a couple guys,” Myers said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We need some veterans. I don’t know who that will be. We’ve got to find out if we can win a tie; if we offer somebody something, how do they feel about us? Like I said last year, we were close on some guys, but Klay’s injury, I don’t blame the players, they said, ‘look, we’re going to go somewhere else.’ ”

The Warriors are set to find an answer to the organization's most urgent question this week in free agency (via @MontePooleNBCS)https://t.co/v8MCUOfPRz pic.twitter.com/nQnvUK0xZU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 2, 2021

The cash-strapped Warriors are already constrained on what players they can target, limited only to veteran minimum and taxpayer mid-level exception deals. Golden State had reportedly been in the trade market ahead of last week’s NBA draft, but opted to keep both of their lottery picks to land Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, which could make the need for veteran leadership even greater.

