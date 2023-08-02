Warriors’ GM Casts Doubt on Return of 4x NBA Champion

Throughout the Golden State Warriors‘ decade-long dominance, they’ve had great success with the same core group of players. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson have all played key roles in each of Golden State’s four recent NBA titles.

Well, it sounds like one of the four will not be back next season for one final championship push. According to Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., Iguodala doesn’t seem like he’s lacing up his sneakers for the 2023-24 campaign.

“We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area in a “Dubs Talk” interview. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back. But my sense is Andre’s probably got some other stuff going. But he has my number. The phone is always on.”

Iguodala has been with the Warriors in two separate stints. First from 2013-2019 and then he returned from 2021-2023, spending eight total years in The Bay. The 39-year-old wing has averaged 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game with Golden State, while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc.

In 2015, the Arizona alumni helped the Dubs capture their first title since 1975. He was named NBA Finals MVP, after working all series to slow down LeBron James.

Steve Kerr Speaks on Andre Iguodala’s Importance to Warriors

Iguodala didn’t get to suit up very many times for the Dubs last year. He appeared in just eight games, as he dealt with multiple injuries.

The elder statesman’s season came to an end on March 16, when it was announced that he’d miss the remainder of the year recovering from a fractured left wrist.

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/OS8GsrPNT0 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 15, 2023

After the news surfaced, head coach Steve Kerr discussed what it meant to lose Iguodala as the team pushed to repeat as NBA champs.

“We’ll see what happens here as we go,” Kerr explained. “But it’s a huge loss. We’ll see what it means, roster wise. See how things play out, whether we use the last roster spot on one of our two-way guys or if something else comes up, but we’ll just go forward.”

Golden State ended up crashing out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Andre Iguodala Details Decision to Return to Warriors for 2022-23 Season

Iguodala pondered retirement last summer, after the Warriors captured their fourth NBA championship during his tenure. He ultimately decided to come back for another ride. He joked with the media that his decision came after hopping on the Peloton a few times.

“I got on the Peloton two times last week and I was like, oh, I ain’t in that bad of shape,” he told reporters on September 26.”

Andre Iguodala on the decision not to retire: “I got on the Peloton two times last week and I was like, oh, I ain’t in that bad of shape.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/d06utrgqw3 — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) September 26, 2022

He then discussed some of the struggles of regaining his fitness, enough to get out on the floor for an NBA game.

“I had jumped back and forth like two times, and it’s literally exhausting to jump back and forth, like alright I’m in and then I worked out like two times and I was like ‘for what?’” he said.