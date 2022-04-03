Warriors Keeping Tabs as Draft & Stash Prospect Breaks Out

As a starting wing for the Illawarra Hawks, Justinian Jessup is in the midst of a productive sophomore year in the Australian NBL, improving multiple aspects of his game. The Golden State Warriors stash pick was in rare form during a Thursday win over the Brisbane Bullets, though.

In 32 minutes of play, Jessup put up a career-high 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting. He also knocked down five threes, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots in the game.

The outburst undoubtedly caught the attention of the Warriors front office, which has kept in close contact with the former Boise State standout since he inked a Next Stars contract with Illawarra in 2020.

And it should give the two sides even more to talk about in the coming weeks when, as reported by the Herald Sun, Warriors officials arrive in the Land Down Under to touch base with him and evaluate other prospects.

Hawks Co-Owner Hypes the Youngster

According to Hawks president and co-owner Dorry Kordahi, Jessup — who’s currently averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game with shooting splits of 46-35-88 — may have played his way into an NBA gig as early next season.

“It’s a positive that Golden State continue to show interest in Justinian and are still having meetings around his progression and development,” Kordahi said.

“His defense has improved a lot, and while he still has some way to go, he has the ability to play in the NBA. The Warriors coming out here to see him play is also a testament to his improvement and the strength of the NBL’s Next Stars program.”

Kordahi has been similarly impressed by the Warriors as the two teams have collaborated on the 23-year-old’s development.

“Golden State have been very professional to deal with – you can see why they are one of the NBA’s best franchises. They’ve been a pleasure to deal with.”

Jessup Has Work Left to Do as a Playmaker

At 6-foot-7 and just over 200 pounds, Jessup has NBA size for a 2/3. Moreover, he looks to have the stroke necessary to be a solid spot-up shooter in the Association. In addition to upping his three-point percentage in Australia this season, he nailed 40.8% of his triples (on more than six attempts per game) as a collegiate.

If his defense has improved as much as is being said, that will go a long way toward making him viable at the top level, too.

That said, he’ll likely have to become more willing and able as a passer if he hopes to make a real run at things with the Warriors. Jessup has finished seven of his last 12 games with zero assists, and he’s averaging just 1.3 per game for the year.

To make it with the Warriors, who rank third in the league in passes made per contest (at 308.7) and second in assist percentage (66.7), that’s probably not going to fly for a backcourt/wing player.

