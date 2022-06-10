Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Final Decision on His Game 4 Status

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry injured his left foot in Game 3 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics after Al Horford rolled on his leg as the two dove for a loose ball.

Warriors fans became nervous about Curry’s status for Game 4 since the two-time MVP limped to his postgame press conference following the Game 3 loss. However, Curry told reporters on June 9 that he plans to play in Game 4.

“[I got] about 10 and a half hours of sleep, a couple dunks in the ice bucket and that’s about it for now,” Curry said. “Then take advantage of today and tomorrow to get completely ready for the game. Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is. I’m excited about the opportunity.”

The Warriors are down 2-1 to the Celtics. They need to win Game 4 to reclaim homecourt advantage. Curry is averaging 31.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field, 48.6% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the free-throw line through the first three games of the Finals.

Curry Has Dealt with This Injury Before

Curry compared his injury to the ailment he suffered against the Celtics back in March when Marcus Smart rolled on his leg in a loose-ball situation. The three-time champion missed the final month of the regular season.

“Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I’ve got to deal with and the soreness, pain level and all that,” Curry said. “So once I got checked out last night, I knew I wouldn’t have to go get any extra tests just because we’ve been through this before. There’s a good understanding of what it is and all that. I guess comfort knowing I’ve been through it before, but also, you would rather not have to deal with something like that at this point in the season. … I’m going to play. That’s all I know right now.”

The Warriors haven’t lost two games in a row in the playoffs yet. Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are attempting to win their fourth championship together and Thompson believes Green — who struggled mightily in Game 3 — will rebound in Game 4.

Thompson on Green

Thompson, who finished with 25 points in Game 3, thinks Green will have a vintage performance in Game 4. Green only had two points and three assists in Game 3 before fouling out.

“Draymond is here for a reason,” Thompson said. “We would not be the Warriors without Draymond. He is one of the best players I’ve ever played with. He is one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with. All of us are human. We’re not immune to a bad night or two. But I know one thing for sure is that we respond like champions. I know Draymond will come out and play his typical brand of ball that’s very physical, fast-paced, talking trash and just being the Money Green that the Dub Nation loves so much and has brought us to heights that the franchise has never seen before.”

Curry, Thompson and Green will be under pressure to play well in Game 4. If they don’t, the Celtics could take a commanding 3-1 series lead.