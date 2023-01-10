Ex-Warriors Big Man, Key Part of Title Team, Out for Season After Surgery

After helping the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, Otto Porter Jr. decided to part ways with the team and take a bigger offer from the Toronto Raptors.

Porter said at the time that he was excited to join the Raptors and play in his wife’s hometown, but his season has now ended on a low note. The Raptors announced on January 10 that he had undergone surgery on an injured left foot and would miss the remainder of the season.

After averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game for the Warriors last season, Porter appeared in just eight games this season, scoring 5.5 points per game.

“This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health,” said Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster, via The Associated Press. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”

Otto Porter Jr.’s Season Ends in Disappointment

Porter had signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Raptors in July with a $6.3 million player option for next season. After playing an important role with the Warriors as a do-it-all big man, Porter looked to be moving into a significant role in Toronto’s rotation and earned some praise from Webster.