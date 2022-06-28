Warriors Will Extend Qualifying Offer to Fan-Favorite Big Man: Insider

The Golden State Warriors plan to bring back a key member of the bench and popular hometown player back for next season, an insider reports.

Weeks after wrapping up their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, the Warriors face a number of difficult decisions as a series of key players are headed to free agency. But Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the team has already come to a decision on one restricted free agent who will more than likely return next season.

The latest Warriors news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Warriors newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Warriors!

Hometown Player to Return

Letourneau broke down the status of all the Warriors headed to free agency, noting that center Kevon Looney is all but certain to come back and guard Gary Payton II likely will as well. After those two, Letourneau pegged reserve big man Juan Toscano-Anderson as the most likely to return to the Bay Area next season.

He reported that the Warriors are expected to extend the restricted free agent a qualifying offer on Wednesday worth $2.1 million. As Letourneau added, there may not be a lot of competition for Toscano-Anderson, who plays an important role for the Warriors.

“Though he found his NBA niche with Golden State as a versatile defender and passer, he likely hasn’t shown enough as a shooter to command lucrative offers from other teams,” he wrote.

"Dreams do come true!" Oakland's own Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about his Black and Mexican heritage and his journey to his first championship at the Warriors parade.

Watch live coverage of the Warriors parade: https://t.co/DhvCehp5bl #DubNation pic.twitter.com/sEgJxWrRbe — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 20, 2022

Letourneau has previously noted that Toscano-Anderson’s willingness to embrace his role near to the end of the rotation has helped put him into the good graces of the coaching staff.

“There is also the fact that they have endeared themselves to the coaching staff as diligent role players,” Letourneau wrote in a May 24 mailbag. “If it’s between Toscano-Anderson and Lee or some relative no-names available on a minimum, I’d take Toscano-Anderson and Lee any day.”

Toscano Has Become a Fan-Favorite in Golden State

Though he didn’t make as much of an impact on the floor last season — averaging just 4.1 points in 13.6 minutes per game — Toscano-Anderson has endeared himself to teammates and fans alike. As Letourneau noted, he is a hometown player, having grown up in Oakland.

“Not only is he a solid presence in the locker room, but the Oakland native gives the team a connection to the East Bay — something the front office has appreciated,” he wrote.

Incredible moment ❤️ JTA lifted a young Dubs fan over the fence to join him in the Warriors championship parade pic.twitter.com/0TqaN5GanI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Dub Nation loves JTA pic.twitter.com/KRQUZfx45Y — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Toscano-Anderson also scored more points with fans at the team’s victory parade on June 20 when he lifted a young fan over the barrier and let him join in the team’s celebration.

The third-year veteran has also helped the team earn some extra attention as he became just the second player of Mexican descent to win an NBA title. On June 28, he took a visit south of the border to visit Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, taking the Larry O’Brien Trophy along to the visit.

“It’s an honor to represent Mexicans at the highest level in the world. The truth is there are no words. I feel nervous but happy to be here with you,” Toscano-Anderson told the Mexican president in Spanish.

READ NEXT: Draymond Green Says Warriors Rookie Can Become ‘Perennial All-Star’