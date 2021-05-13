Analyst Believes Warriors Should Have Traded With Raptors At Deadline

The Golden State Warriors championship window is about as wide open as the consistency of their team play this year, barely. That’s not to say they wouldn’t be able to compete with some of the premier teams, they have been at times but with their superstar, Steph Curry playing at an MVP level the team is barely holding onto their playoff spot.

It brings up the question of whether or not the Warriors should have made more of an attempt to bring in another All-Star or high caliber player to help maximize this current version of the team and the immediate future. According to one analyst from Bleacher Report, the Warriors did indeed drop the ball by not inquiring about one specific Toronto Raptor who could help them now and in the future.

Should The Warriors Have Made A Move?

While many analysts have taken a chance at different moves the Warriors should have made this season Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley took it a step further in his article. Throughout it he discussed different moves that several teams should have made but the Warriors piece seemed to be the most significant, and at one point realistic.

He questions throughout the piece whether rookie center and #2 overall draft pick James Wiseman will be able to catch up to speed with a healthy big 3 to aid them in a championship run. At one point, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr even did the same.

“Can we get James up to speed quick enough to match the timeline with our three core guys? That’s a great question,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon, Ratto & Kolsky” show, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “And we don’t know the answer.”

When prosed with what an actual trade package would be it essentially is the entire future Golden State has currently. However, they would receive back the Toronto Raptors centerpiece, Pascal Siakam.

Would Pascal Siakam Help This Warriors Team?

In order to make the trade work, Buckley stated the Warriors would trade Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and Eric Paschall for Siakam and Chris Boucher. Both teams are exchanging big centerpieces moving forward yet it does put both teams in great building position.

This season many expected the Toronto Raptors talented swingman Pascal Siakam to take another step forward with his game due to the absence of their former and current Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, his All-Star selection, and how the Raptors year ended in the playoffs last season. However, he’s statistically the same player as he was last year with slight declines in his scoring, blocks, rebounds, and three-point percentage per game.

If he was inserted into the Warriors lineup he would be able to add a scoring punch, similar to that of Wiggins but on a more consistent basis as well as a lengthy and bothersome defensive presence that could also help the Warriors alongside Klay Thompson and star forward Draymond Green.

For the Warriors, it would have been a dynamic move and one that marked this season, and those to come, as their claim to climbing back to the top of the western conference ladder. It may not have happened at the trade deadline but going into this offseason it may be something that’s still on the table.

