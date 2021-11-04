Warriors Rookies Achieve Rare Feat in Just 1 Minute of Playing Time

In just a little more than a minute of playing time, Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody made a strange bit of NBA history this week.

In the team’s November 3 win over the Charlotte Hornets, the pair of lottery picks saw a bit of action at the end of what turned out to be a resounding win for the Warriors. But it wasn’t the first time the pair set foot on that same court for a basketball game that day, and their appearance put them in very exclusive company.

Doubleheader for Warriors Rookies

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr saw a very unique opportunity for the team’s rookies this week. Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, had been out for the start of the season as he was working his way back from an injury. Moody, the No. 14 pick, started the season outside of Kerr’s scripted rotation and has made limited appearances. So when the team’s G League affiliate had a closed-door preseason game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the Chase Center, Kerr snuck both of his rookies into the lineup to get some playing time.

Both made the most of their opportunity. As USA Today’s Rookie Wire noted, Kuminga finished the exhibition with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting an efficient 4-for-5, making both of his three-pointers. Moody also contributed 16 points to go along with seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal.

The rare feat came later that night. Both Moody and Kuminga were dressed for the Warriors home game against the Hornets, and were able to get into the game late in the fourth quarter of the 114-92 victory. That puts them among a small group of players who have played in two professional basketball games in the same day and for different teams.

It’s not entirely unprecedented. As Rookie Wire noted, Malachi Flynn of the Toronto Raptors had an even shorter turnaround last season when he played for the G League affiliate Raptors 905 in Orlando and then 30 minutes later was called up to join Toronto for a game that night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kerr Wants Playing Time for Rookies

With a tight rotation and a team looking to compete for a title, it can be difficult for Kerr to find time for the rookies to develop their game. He explained earlier in the week that he would be looking for opportunities to get them more playing time in Santa Cruz.

“There will be plenty of nights where we’re off and in town in the Bay, and Santa Cruz has a game, and there will be plenty of nights where our young guys will go down and play,” Kerr said on Monday, via USA Today’s Rookie Wire.

G-League game has tipped in Chase Center. Jonathan Kuminga hit his first shot, a corner 3, set up by Chris Chiozza. pic.twitter.com/KAd5MMagfs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 3, 2021

Kerr showed the effectiveness of this arrangement last season, when second-year guard Jordan Poole spent time in the G League bubble to hone his game before returning to a midseason breakout with the Warriors. Poole has now slid into the starting rotation, a spot he will likely hold until the return of Klay Thompson later this season.

