Warriors Rumors: Former Rockets Wing Earns 2-Way Roster Spot

One week was all Anthony Lamb needed to win over the Golden State Warriors.

The former Houston Rockets wing was a late addition to the team’s preseason roster, signing on October 3 after the Warriors released a pair of players who had spent the summer with the team. Lamb looked impressive in his limited preseason appearances, showing off a versatile skill set that has now earned him a two-way contract with the team.

Lamb Earns Vacant Spot With Warriors

Though Lamb only appeared in two preseason games for the Warriors, he made a strong impression. The former Vermont forward averaged 4.0 points per game, making 50% of his shots from behind the 3-point arc. Lamb used his 6-foot-6 frame well, averaging 4.0 rebounds and 1 block in his two appearances.

As The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported, it was enough to earn Lamb a two-way contract.

“The Warriors plan to give their vacant two-way roster spots to Ty Jerome and Anthony Lamb, per sources,” he reported. “They are waiving Pat Spencer and Jerome Robinson. Their 15th roster spot will remain vacant entering season.”

We have a final roster! https://t.co/rzV4Q3pWmG — Golden State of Mind (@unstoppablebaby) October 15, 2022

The Warriors opened up both of their two-way roster spots on October 13, releasing shooting guards Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. The pair had signed with the team in July and appeared to have the inside tracks to hold their spots going into this season.

Weatherspoon was with the Warriors last season, making 57.1% of his shots in 11 appearances and showing off strong defensive skills. He looked even stronger with the G League Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

Quiñones, an undrafted rookie out of Memphis, was also seen as a strong prospect who earned the praise of head coach Steve Kerr. He was also roommates with Warriors center James Wiseman in college.

“Lester’s a really intriguing prospect,” the Warriors coach said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s very athletic, good size, combo guard, good passer. He can really finish at the rim. He’s an interesting prospect that we liked all summer and he’s continued to perform well here in camp.”

Lamb Joins Talented Young Warriors Core

The Warriors have been building a core of young players that the front office hopes will keep them in title contention for years to come. Guard Jordan Poole already had his breakout season in 2021-22, and the Warriors hope to see more development from Wiseman and 2021 lottery picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody this year.

Kerr offered some praise for the group this week.

“The young guys are really progressing,” Kerr said Monday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think this is one of the best crops of young free agents that we’ve ever had here. Maybe the best when you look at guys who are fighting for two-way spots and possible Santa Cruz players. Really impressive.

Lamb could have the chance to contribute alongside this group. The 24-year-old averaged 5.1 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game over the course of two NBA seasons, spending most of his time with the Rockets and playing one game for the San Antonio Spurs.

Lamb was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team last season, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 13 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.