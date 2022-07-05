Warriors Rumors: Draymond Green Can Personally Facilitate Durant Trade

If the Golden State Warriors somehow pull off the most-unlikely Kevin Durant trade, it could come down to Draymond Green to get it over the finish line.

Since Durant asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, reports have indicated that the Warriors are showing interest in a reunion. While many have deemed the trade a longshot, NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott believes that Green can personally facilitate the blockbuster move with a single phone call to his former teammate.

Green’s Relationship With Durant a Key

In an appearance on “Free Agent Fever,” Scott noted that Green’s past relationship with Durant may be the biggest sticking point in a hypothetical trade. The two had a notoriously rocky relationship that continued after Durant’s departure from Golden State, with Green taking aim at Durant as recently as last month.

After the Warriors wrapped up their fourth title in the last eight seasons, Green said it left some hurt feelings when Durant decided to leave the Warriors for the Nets in 2019 — especially since Steph Curry had so willingly taken a backseat to Durant during his time there.

“There’s always things you want to prove. Ultimately, when Kevin came here, the main person who has to sign off on that is Steph. So, to open your door, to open your arms and accept someone with open arms, and it goes great and it’s short-lived, it’s a slap in the face,” Green said to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The Nets are seeking an All-Star player and several first-round draft picks in return for Kevin Durant, per @wojespn The market for KD is 'still taking shape' pic.twitter.com/t65nuN7OTo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2022

Scott said if Green is able to offer an olive branch, it could pave the way for the Warriors to trade for Durant.

“It’s real simple if I’m the Warriors,” Scott said. “Draymond, give KD a call. Real simple. ‘Hey KD, we know what happened. We’ve had the podcast, we’ve ironed it out, we’ve talked about it. You want to rekindle? You want to go ahead and win two more championships? You want a chance to get some more MVPs?’ Steph got his MVP now because the naysayers, Steph had to get his MVP. He’s got it now. But if you’re talking about winning four of the next five, all the stuff that’s going on on social media, he gives you a great chance to do that.”

Trade Would Come at a High Price

Green’s approval would not be the only sticking point in a Durant trade. ESPN’s Marc Spears, who was the first to report that Golden State was showing interest in Durant, noted that it would cost the Warriors most of their most promising young players — Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShow They will not move KD until "the price is met" pic.twitter.com/6xsxUEEFNa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2022

That would likely be difficult to swallow for the Warriors, especially owner Joe Lacob. He has emphasized a desire to built two paths — an immediate title window centered on the team’s core of veterans, and a future title window built around potential stars like Kuminga, Poole and Wiseman. The 27-year-old Wiggins is seen as the bridge between both eras.

“You want to be able to play different ways,” Lacob said last year. “You want to have young players that are developing and you want to have the great ones that are already there.”

